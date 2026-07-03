ComprehensiveMepolizumab Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

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The Business Research Company's Mepolizumab Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mepolizumab market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by advances in treatment options and rising awareness of related health conditions. As biologic therapies gain traction and diagnostic tools improve, this sector is set for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of the mepolizumab market.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Mepolizumab Market

The market for mepolizumab has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.22 billion in 2025 to $2.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by the rising incidence of severe asthma, greater awareness about eosinophilic disorders, ongoing developments in biologics research, enhanced specialty care services, and improved diagnostic capabilities for inflammatory diseases.

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Looking ahead, the mepolizumab market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $3.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted growth is supported by factors such as an increased emphasis on personalized medicine, a growing pipeline of biologic therapies, rising demand for home-based treatments, advancements in targeted immunotherapies, and higher healthcare investments for managing chronic diseases. Key trends influencing the market include wider adoption of monoclonal antibody therapies, increased use of biologics for severe asthma management, greater preference for steroid-sparing treatments, broader clinical applications for eosinophilic disorders, and improved patient adherence through targeted therapies.

Understanding Mepolizumab’s Mechanmepolizumab market reportism and Applications

Mepolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically targets and blocks interleukin-5, a cytokine responsible for promoting the growth, activation, and survival of eosinophils. By inhibiting interleukin-5, mepolizumab helps reduce eosinophilic inflammation and modulates immune responses in diseases characterized by elevated eosinophil levels. It is primarily prescribed for managing severe eosinophilic asthma and other eosinophilic conditions, where it effectively lowers exacerbation rates, improves symptom control, and reduces reliance on systemic corticosteroids.

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Factors Contributing to Market Growth: Rising Asthma Prevalence

One of the main drivers behind the expanding mepolizumab market is the increasing global burden of asthma. This chronic respiratory condition causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to symptoms such as difficulty breathing and excess mucus production. Asthma’s prevalence is influenced by a combination of genetic predispositions and environmental exposures that trigger airway inflammation and heightened lung sensitivity. Mepolizumab plays a crucial role in controlling asthma by targeting eosinophils, key white blood cells that cause airway swelling and asthma attacks.

To illustrate, in February 2026, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) reported that asthma accounted for 2.5% of Australia’s total disease burden in 2024. It remains the leading cause of disease burden among children aged 1 to 9 and was responsible for approximately $1.3 billion in healthcare spending during 2023-24. Additionally, asthma prevalence and hospitalization rates were higher in boys compared to girls. Similarly, NHS England noted in February 2023 that about 5.4 million people in the UK are undergoing asthma treatment, with around 160,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Occupational exposures contribute to 9–15% of adult-onset asthma cases. These statistics highlight how the growing asthma burden is propelling demand for mepolizumab.

The Role of Biologic Treatments in Expanding Mepolizumab Market

Another significant factor encouraging market growth is the increasing adoption of biologic therapies due to their targeted efficacy. Biologics are advanced medications derived from living organisms, designed to interfere with specific molecular pathways that cause disease, particularly in immune and inflammatory conditions. Their targeted action often results in better clinical outcomes with fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments, fostering greater physician confidence and patient acceptance of precision-based therapies.

Mepolizumab exemplifies this trend by selectively inhibiting interleukin-5 to manage eosinophilic diseases effectively, reinforcing the value of biologics in respiratory care. For instance, in August 2023, the British Generic Manufacturers Association reported that sales of biosimilars for the National Health Service in the UK are projected to reach about $33 billion (£26 billion) between 2023 and 2028. This growing uptake of biologics is a key driver behind the rising demand for mepolizumab.

Regional Overview of the Mepolizumab Market

In 2025, North America represented the largest share of the mepolizumab market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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