The Roomba's inventor is in bankruptcy and Chinese brands hold close to 70% of the smart robot-vacuum market. BestAIFor documents the shift.

The home-robot category quietly changed hands. The AI race has moved from mapping a room to reasoning about one. We wrote this report so buyers and journalists have one sourced reference.” — Daniele Antoniani, Founder of BestAIFor.com

BADEN, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BestAIFor.com today released "The State of Consumer Robotics 2026: AI in the Home," a sourced market report on the home-robotics category and the AI systems now defining it. The report finds that iRobot — the American company that invented the robot vacuum with the Roomba in 2002 — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2025 and agreed to be acquired by its own Chinese contract manufacturer and secured lender, while Chinese brands now hold close to 70% of global smart robot-vacuum shipments. The full report is available at <a href="https://www.bestaifor.com/blog/best-ai-robots-for-home-2026?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=consumer-robotics-2026">best AI robots for home 2026</a>.

Rather than ranking or scoring vendors, the <a href="https://www.bestaifor.com/blog/best-ai-robots-for-home-2026?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=consumer-robotics-2026">State of Consumer Robotics 2026 report</a> aggregates published figures — unit shipments, market-share data, segment sizing, and pricing — and presents them with each source named. Unit-shipment data from the International Federation of Robotics and IDC anchors the analysis, because unit counts are harder to inflate than revenue estimates. Fifteen vendors across robot vacuums, robotic mowers, pool cleaners, and companion robots are profiled descriptively, and the report deliberately shows market-size estimates as a range: published 2025 figures for the robot-vacuum market alone span from $6.21 billion to $12.5 billion depending on the firm.

Among the findings: total smart-vacuum shipments reached roughly 32.7 million units in 2025, up double digits, with North American shipments rising 65.3% year over year even as U.S. tariffs raised prices. IDC named Roborock the world's number-one smart cleaning robot brand in 2025 at 5.8 million units shipped, while iRobot's global shipments fell 30.6% and its rank dropped to fifth. The report also documents a technology shift from single-sensor mapping to dual-sensor perception and on-device AI, with Roborock's Saros Z70 — at about $2,600, raised from $1,899 after tariffs — the only shipping robot vacuum with an AI-controlled robotic arm.

"The home-robot category quietly changed hands," said Daniele Antoniani, Founder of BestAIFor.com. "The company that invented the Roomba is now owned by its Chinese manufacturer, the top five brands are all Chinese, and the AI race has moved from mapping a room to reasoning about one. We wrote this report so buyers and journalists have one sourced reference instead of twenty conflicting forecasts." The full <a href="https://bestaifor.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/the_state_of_consumer_robotics_2026_f06478517c.pdf">consumer robotics 2026 research report PDF</a> is available for download.

About BestAIFor.com

BestAIFor.com is an independent research and directory site for AI tools and devices, focused on the buyers actually writing the cheques: founders, solo professionals, and small firms. Its research reports cover the AI landscape in specific industries, with transparent methodology and honest editorial.

Media contact

Name: Daniele Antoniani, Founder

Email: info@bestaifor.com

URL: https://www.bestaifor.com/blog/best-ai-robots-for-home-2026?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=consumer-robotics-2026

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