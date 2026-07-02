Mayor Bissen and Hawaiian Council welcome major milestone in Lahaina’s economic recovery

‘Ulu o Lele Marketplace to host 25-50 local vendors and provide gathering space

Mayor Richard Bissen today welcomed the launch of ʻUlu o Lele, an interim marketplace and community gathering space being developed by the nonprofit Hawaiian Council with support from its Kākoʻo Maui Fund and the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) to help restore economic opportunity and community connection in Lahaina while long-term rebuilding continues.

The very first project bringing back storefronts to Front Street, ʻUlu o Lele will be located at the former Outlets of Maui site and will provide an interim home for local businesses, nonprofit organizations, cultural practitioners, farmers and community programming while permanent commercial redevelopment progresses.

Overall, five commercial permits have been issued for Lahaina town (one is under construction), two commercial properties are in process and more than 12 commercial properties in pre-application consultation. Permitting and approvals in the Lahaina Historic districts have been one of the most heavily regulated processes in the state, involving national, state and local rules. Besides being one of the most storied places in Hawaiʻi and the islands’ first capital, it was the only historic district in the state with buildings constructed out over the water.

ʻUlu o Lele, meaning “Growth of Lele,” which honors Lahaina’s traditional name, grew out of recommendations from the Maui Business Recovery and Resilience Assessment, a community-informed planning effort funded by HCF that identified immediate actions to help strengthen West Maui's economy during recovery.

Mayor Bissen expressed his deep gratitude to Hawaiian Council and its funding partners for their collaboration and leadership in creating new opportunities for Lahaina's recovery. “We are committed to bringing Lahaina’s commercial district back, but that requires someone willing to take the first step,” Mayor Bissen said. “For many small business owners, reopening without knowing when customers will return is an enormous risk. Recognizing that need, Hawaiian Council once again stepped up to help fill that gap. I commend the Hawaiian Council, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, and the many public, private and nonprofit partners who supported this project."

Hawaiian Council recently secured a two-year lease for approximately 3 acres at the former Outlets of Maui property and is leading the planning, development and implementation of the project. Designed as an 18- to 24-month recovery initiative, ʻUlu o Lele will use modular retail spaces and supporting infrastructure to quickly activate the site and create new opportunities for local businesses and organizations.

The marketplace is expected to hold approximately 25 to 50 local vendors and help sustain an estimated 90 jobs. Hawaiian Council plans to prioritize Lahaina- and Maui-based businesses, particularly locally owned businesses that preserve and reflect Lahaina's culture, identity and community character.

Beyond retail, ʻUlu o Lele is envisioned as a vibrant gathering place featuring cultural demonstrations led by Native Hawaiian practitioners, farmers markets, nonprofit and community pop-ups, local food vendors, music, entertainment and family-friendly activities for residents and visitors.

The project directly addresses recovery challenges identified through the Maui Business Recovery and Resilience Assessment and Hawaiian Council's community engagement efforts, including limited access to affordable commercial space, housing affordability, workforce instability and financing barriers facing local businesses.

“Mahalo to Mayor Bissen, the County of Maui, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the many community voices who helped shape this effort,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council. “Since the fires, our Kākoʻo Maui team has worked alongside families, businesses and community members on the ground, and ʻUlu o Lele reflects what we have heard directly from Lahaina: recovery must include places for local businesses to reopen, jobs to return, culture to be shared, and community to gather again. This project is about helping create that bridge while honoring the history, identity and people that make Lahaina so special.”

Construction and operations for the two-year initiative are estimated at approximately $8 million. Hawaiian Council expects to release a Request for Proposals for marketplace vendors soon. Vendor selection will incorporate input from community members, Hawaiian cultural practitioners, business leaders, retail advisors and Hawaiian Council staff.

“The ‘Ulu o Lele marketplace is a powerful example of community-driven recovery in action. Shaped by local input and focused on local businesses, it creates an immediate pathway for economic activity while preserving the culture and character that makes Lahaina so special, said Terry George, CEO and President of Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “HCF is proud to support this important investment in Lahaina’s future with a $4 million grant from the Maui Strong Fund.”

ʻUlu o Lele is currently anticipated to open in September 2026. While intended as an interim marketplace, Hawaiian Council and HCF envision the project as a model for culturally grounded, community-led economic recovery—demonstrating how strategic partnerships, community leadership and local investment can help restore both economic vitality and a sense of place as Lahaina continues its recovery.