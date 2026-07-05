North Carolina Filmmaker Boa Banx Announces New Crime Thriller A Helping Hand, Streaming Thanksgiving 26 on Amazon Prime

A Helping Hand Cover

Two struggling movers steal $1.5 million after a client's shocking death, only to become targets of a ruthless cartel in a deadly fight for survival.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast-rising North Carolina filmmaker Boa Banx is set to release his highly anticipated third feature film, A Helping Hand, a gritty, suspense-filled crime thriller that explores the devastating consequences of one impossible decision. Written, produced, and starring Boa Banx, the film will premiere Thanksgiving 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.Known for creating grounded stories with authentic characters and high-stakes tension, Boa Banx once again takes on multiple creative roles behind and in front of the camera. A Helping Hand represents his most ambitious production to date, featuring an ensemble cast, intense action sequences, and a suspense-driven narrative that explores how quickly ordinary people can find themselves trapped in extraordinary circumstances.The story follows Ben, portrayed by North Carolina actor and music artist Gary Ashley (JSG Scream), and Ray, played by Boa Banx, two lifelong friends and business partners working tirelessly to build their independent moving company. Financial pressure has pushed both men to their limits, and success seems increasingly out of reach.Outside of work, their personal lives are beginning to unravel. Ben struggles to repair his relationship with his girlfriend, Tiffany, portrayed by rising fashion designer Clarissa Wright, as financial hardship and constant stress threaten to pull them apart. Meanwhile, Ray faces an even darker reality. With rent overdue and opportunities running out, he contemplates returning to the dangerous drug trade he fought to leave behind. Through it all, Ray finds hope in Jasmine, his love interest, played by actress, singer, and songwriter Anjaleia, whose support offers him a glimpse of the future he desperately wants but may never be able to reach.Everything appears to change when Ben and Ray receive what seems to be the biggest moving contract of their careers. Their client, Jimmy, portrayed by Miquel San Miquel, welcomes the pair into his luxurious home with unexpected kindness and generosity. As the job nears completion, the movers conduct one final walkthrough before leaving the property. What they discover hidden behind a concealed closet door changes everything.Inside sits $1.5 million in cash.Before they can react, Jimmy catches the pair standing over the money. In a tense confrontation fueled by fear and paranoia, he draws a firearm. Seconds later, in a shocking and tragic twist, Jimmy turns the gun on himself, leaving Ben and Ray alone in the house with a fortune and a decision that will alter the course of their lives forever.Tempted by financial freedom and believing they have been handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the partners quietly leave the property with the cash before law enforcement arrives. For a brief moment, it appears their problems have finally been solved.They couldn't be more wrong.The money belongs to a ruthless cartel syndicate that wastes no time uncovering the truth. What follows is a relentless campaign of violence, intimidation, and revenge that places not only the partners, but everyone they care about, directly in the cartel's crosshairs.As innocent lives become collateral damage, Ben and Ray are forced into an unforgiving battle for survival. Every choice they make pushes them deeper into a world they never wanted to enter, where trust is fragile, loyalty is constantly tested, and survival often comes at the ultimate price.Produced entirely in North Carolina, A Helping Hand showcases local talent both in front of and behind the camera while delivering the production value and cinematic storytelling audiences have come to expect from major studio crime thrillers. The film combines emotionally driven performances with pulse-pounding suspense, exploring timeless themes of friendship, morality, greed, sacrifice, and redemption.With A Helping Hand, Boa Banx continues to establish himself as one of North Carolina's emerging independent filmmakers , demonstrating a commitment to telling compelling stories that resonate with audiences while highlighting the growing filmmaking community throughout the regionA Helping Hand will premiere Thanksgiving 2026 and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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