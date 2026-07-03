Daily closures scheduled for resurfacing work on Highway G

A resurfacing project on Kenosha County Highway G (30th Avenue) between Highway E (12th Street) and Highway 195 (First Street) is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 8.

The road will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday through the end of July. Flagging operations will be in place for local residents to access their properties.

Cross traffic will remain open on highways E, 195 and A (Seventh Street).

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.