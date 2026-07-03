Daily closures scheduled for resurfacing work on Highway G
A resurfacing project on Kenosha County Highway G (30th Avenue) between Highway E (12th Street) and Highway 195 (First Street) is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 8.
The road will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday through the end of July. Flagging operations will be in place for local residents to access their properties.
Cross traffic will remain open on highways E, 195 and A (Seventh Street).
This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.
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