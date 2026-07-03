Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,591 in the last 365 days.

Daily closures scheduled for resurfacing work on Highway G

A resurfacing project on Kenosha County Highway G (30th Avenue) between Highway E (12th Street) and Highway 195 (First Street) is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 8.

The road will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday through the end of July. Flagging operations will be in place for local residents to access their properties.

Cross traffic will remain open on highways E, 195 and A (Seventh Street).

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily closures scheduled for resurfacing work on Highway G

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.