Kiswahili: A bridge for cultural diversity, dialogue and digital innovation

As artificial intelligence transforms societies, UNESCO is working to ensure African languages are part of the digital future.

In 2025, UNESCO launched the English–Kiswahili AI Dictionary, developed through a collaborative process involving linguists, AI specialists and language experts. The online dynamic resource translates and explains key artificial intelligence terminology - 109 basic AI terms so far - in both English and Kiswahili, helping learners, educators, researchers, policy-makers and innovators navigate rapidly evolving AI concepts in an accessible way.

As a member of the UNESCO expert team that contributed to the dictionary, Dr. Asiimwe says the initiative represents much more than a conventional glossary.

"Traditional dictionaries capture static language; this AI Dictionary is a dynamic, living tool," she explains. "It goes beyond direct translation by capturing context, idioms and cultural nuances, helping ensure conceptual meaning is not lost."

The dictionary also contributes to UNESCO's broader efforts to reduce digital language barriers and make emerging technologies more accessible to speakers of low-resource languages. By providing standardized AI terminology in Kiswahili, it supports education, research, innovation and ethical AI development across the region.

Dr. Asiimwe emphasizes that artificial intelligence can become a powerful tool for preserving and promoting Kiswahili, provided it is built on high-quality, locally relevant language data.

"AI models must reflect the richness and evolving nature of Kiswahili," she says. "This means continuously incorporating contemporary literature, media, community feedback and regional expressions so that technology respects African contexts rather than simply translating words."