Latin America and the Caribbean Consolidate a Regional Roadmap for Ethical, Inclusive, and Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Participating States agreed that one of the region's greatest challenges in the coming years will be strengthening human capacities to understand and use artificial intelligence responsibly.

In this context, the Summit emphasized the need to expand digital literacy policies, promote the development of skills for the emerging digital economy, and strengthen the training of public officials, educators, judicial practitioners, journalists, researchers, businesses, and citizens at large.

Education was identified as a key pillar for ensuring that the development of artificial intelligence effectively contributes to reducing inequalities and expanding opportunities by fostering a citizenry capable of understanding how these technologies function, exercising critical thinking, and actively participating in their governance.

The Summit also underscored the importance of integrating environmental considerations into the development and governance of artificial intelligence by promoting technologies that contribute to climate action, the sustainable management of natural resources, and the reduction of the environmental impacts associated with digital transformation.

Participating States further reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening permanent regional cooperation mechanisms through the established working groups, consolidating a regional community of practice that facilitates the exchange of experiences, the generation of knowledge, and the projection of an increasingly strong Latin American and Caribbean voice in global discussions on artificial intelligence.