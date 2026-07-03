UNESCO Hosts Training to Strengthen Education-Based Approaches to Peace and Security in Cameroon

Representing the UNESCO Regional Director, Mr. Khodabux Imteyaz, Head of the Science Sector, emphasized the importance of equipping actors with the knowledge and practical skills required to address complex security issues. He highlighted that sustainable peace is built through informed policies, strengthened institutions, and empowered individuals working collaboratively.

Through expert-led sessions and interactive exchanges, participants engaged with key themes including peace and security theory, protection of civilians, youth participation in peacebuilding, and the design and evaluation of policies through an education and prevention lens. The participatory format encouraged peer learning and cross-sectoral dialogue, ensuring that both national expertise and lived experiences, particularly from conflict-affected regions, shaped the discussions.

By the end of the training, participants were better equipped to apply research-informed practices, strengthen institutional collaboration, and contribute to more coherent and effective peace and security policies. The initiative reaffirms UNESCO’s commitment to advancing education as a foundation for sustainable peace in Cameroon.