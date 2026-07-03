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UNESCO supports Zimbabwe's journey towards climate-smart education

As part of its contribution to CSESI, UNESCO focuses on curricula, pedagogy and teacher development to help ensure that learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to respond to climate-related challenges.

In Zimbabwe, UNESCO worked with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and national partners to strengthen the integration of climate change, disaster risk reduction and education for sustainable development into pre-service teacher education. Efforts focused on reviewing curricula, strengthening teacher preparation, and developing practical resources to support climate-smart teaching and learning.

Evidence from follow-up surveys suggests that these efforts are helping translate climate-smart education into classroom practice. Nine months after participating in UNESCO-supported activities, nearly 94% of surveyed teacher educators reported introducing new climate-related activities, lessons or strategies into their teaching, while more than 80% reported integrating these themes frequently into their courses.

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UNESCO supports Zimbabwe's journey towards climate-smart education

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