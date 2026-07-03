WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers

Thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country supercharging our efforts to remove the worst of the worst from American communities

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, including those convicted for aggravated manslaughter, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, rape by use of drug, conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, and other crimes.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, drug traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE is supercharged with 12,000 new law enforcement officers to remove the worst of the worst from American communities. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Reinaldo Fuentes-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated manslaughter in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Jorge Heriberto Garcia-Zavalza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Stockton, California.

Jose Manuel Polanco-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for rape by use of drugs and evading peace officer: disregarding safety in Los Angeles, California.

Roberto Bravo-Camacho, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for THREE counts of video voyeurism – publish / disseminate without consent and attempted destruction of evidence, alteration or concealment in Teton County, Idaho.

Ramon Gomez-Ledesma, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for transport/sell narcotics/controlled substance, possession/purchase cocaine base for sale, vehicle theft, and conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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