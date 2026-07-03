ICYMI: Secretary Mullin Holds Press Conference Celebrating One Year of the One Big Beautiful Bill With the U.S. Coast Guard in New York City

The One Big Beautiful Bill was the single largest investment in our Coast Guard since the Second World War

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, United States Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin hosted a press conference in New York City ahead of U.S. Coast Guard operations celebrating the one-year anniversary of President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

While in New York, Secretary Mullin toured the Unified Command at the Javits Center, where he held the press conference. He then toured the harbor on a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat Medium, before visiting USCG Station New York, further displaying the ways in which the Trump Administration has revitalized the Coast Guard.

Secretary Mullin at USCG Station New York

Secretary Mullin holds a press conference in New York

“It’s great to see the investment that President Trump and his administration is making in the Coast Guard, the largest investment since World War II. In dollar amount, it’s the largest in history, investing almost $25 billion,” said SecretaryMullin. “The One Big Beautiful Bill is the most consequential bill in President Trump’s tenure, and also in recent history. This is what good government actually looks like. President Trump ran on law and order, and he’s keeping that promise – the One Big Beautiful Bill delivered on that.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill provided the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) with the following funds:

$14.1 billion for USCG cutters.

$3.7 billion for USCG aircraft.

$6 billion for USCG infrastructure.

This is the single largest investment in our Coast Guard since World War II. A properly funded USCG is vital to protecting our homeland, to include robust security operations for historic events in New York City this weekend.

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