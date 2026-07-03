ICE Houston Deports MS-13 Gang Member with Ties to Mexican Drug Cartel

This gang member was allowed to roam free in our country under the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed an illegal alien MS-13 gang member and cartel associate from the United States.

On June 20, ICE removed Isaias Jose Rodriguez-Manzanares, an illegal alien from Honduras, self-admitted MS-13 gang member, and associate of the Cartel del Noreste drug cartel, to his country of origin.

Isaias Jose Rodriguez-Manzanares

Rodriguez-Manzanares being removed from the United States

He was encountered by immigration officials in January 2024 after his arrest by the Irving Police Department for a liquor violation. Despite his MS-13 affiliation having been known to authorities, the Biden Administration took no action to detain or remove him from the country.

On June 16, 2025, Rodriguez-Manzanares was arrested by the Colleyville Police Department for manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. On December 19, 2025, the charges were reduced and he was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred Rodriguez-Manzanares into ICE custody on May 20 following the completion of his sentence.

“Thanks to ICE law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member and cartel associate is OUT of our country,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The Biden administration took no action to detain this criminal illegal alien following his criminal arrests and allowed this gang member to roam free in our communities. Texas law enforcement cooperated with ICE and turned this public safety threat over to us. This is what it looks like when state and local officials cooperate with ICE. It is no coincidence that 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE.”

Rodriguez-Manzanares illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. On June 2, a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Rodriguez-Manzanares a final order of removal.

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