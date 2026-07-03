U.S. Coast Guard Finalizes Contracts for Six Arctic Security Cutters

WASHINGTON – The United States Coast Guard announced the finalization of two contracts for the construction and delivery of six Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs), a brand-new class of polar icebreakers that will strengthen America’s position in the Arctic.

The contracts are awarded to Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. of Lockport, Louisiana for four ASCs, valued at approximately $2.2 billion, and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy of Rauma, Finland for two ASCs, valued at approximately $1.1 billion. The first vessel under this contract is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and all six vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2031.

The Coast Guard’s contracts with Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy were initially awarded in December 2025, and were the first two of three ASC contracts awarded. These initial contract awards allowed shipbuilders to begin planning while all final details were negotiated.

“America’s future in the Arctic demands strength, capability, and resolve,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “I want to thank President Trump for his bold leadership and vision in directing this critical investment that made these icebreakers possible. These cutters will deliver the enduring operational capability our Nation needs to defend our sovereignty, deter adversaries, and safeguard vital resources for the American people.”

“Finalizing these contracts represents decisive action to guarantee American security in the Arctic,” said Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard.“The Arctic Security Cutters will deliver the essential capability to uphold U.S. sovereignty against adversaries’ aggressive economic and military actions in the Arctic. These cutters will ensure the Coast Guard’s ability to control, secure, and defend our northern border and maritime approaches.”

The ASC program is a cornerstone of the Coast Guard’s strategy to defend U.S. sovereignty, secure critical shipping lanes, protect energy and mineral resources, and counter adversary presence in the Arctic. These new cutters will enable the Coast Guard to control, secure, and defend U.S. Alaskan borders, facilitate maritime commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility, and respond to crises and contingencies in the region.

Using the $25 billion provided by the historic Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Reconciliation, the Coast Guard already ordered over $10 billion in new assets and capabilities and put an additional $3 billion towards critical depot maintenance and shore facilities. This rapid investment demonstrates the Coast Guard’s commitment to modernizing acquisition, delivering next-generation technology, restoring readiness, and revitalizing American shipbuilding.

The ASC program will fulfill President Donald J. Trump’s promise to expand the Nation’s Arctic fleet by delivering 11 ASCs. The program will also onshore icebreaker construction expertise to the United States, strengthening long-term industrial capability and workforce development at American shipyards.

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