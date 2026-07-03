Beyond Cordless: CHASING Cleaner Highlights Corded Robotic Pool Cleaners for Reliable Pool Care

CHASING Hydro4, a corded robotic pool cleaner, highlights the value of stable plugged-in power for reliable residential pool cleaning without waiting for charging. Image Alt Text CHASING DT100, a corded robotic pool cleaner designed for commercial pool environments, demonstrates the value of stable power for continuous cleaning without waiting for recharging. CHASING L1 Ultra is shown in a modern pool setting, highlighting CHASING’s expertise in robotic pool cleaning and underwater robotics.

As cordless models gain attention, CHASING Cleaner highlights why corded pool cleaning still matters for stable power and more thorough maintenance.

ORLANDO, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the robotic pool cleaner market increasingly focuses on cordless designs, CHASING Cleaner is raising a more practical question: what matters most in pool cleaning — removing the cable, or reliably completing the job?

In recent years, cordless robotic pool cleaners have gained attention for convenience, flexibility and simpler setup. But in real pool conditions, cleaning is rarely just about placing a robot in the water. Leaves after wind and rain, sediment on the floor, buildup on the walls and residue along the waterline all require a cleaner to keep moving, maintain suction and cover the areas that matter most.

For homeowners, this can mean restoring a clean pool before family use, before guests arrive or after changing weather. For hotels, fitness centers, schools, public pools and other commercial facilities, pool cleaning is part of daily operations and must be stable, repeatable and easy to manage.

CHASING believes that cordless products are changing expectations around convenience, but that does not mean corded robotic pool cleaners have lost their value. In cleaning tasks that require stable power, continuous operation and coverage across the floor, walls and waterline, corded pool cleaning remains highly relevant.

That is why CHASING is reexamining the long-term value of corded pool

For users evaluating a corded pool cleaner, the appeal is not simply that it uses a cable. A corded robotic pool cleaner represents a cleaning approach built around stability and continuity. By connecting directly to power, corded cleaners reduce dependence on battery levels and charging cycles, supporting more predictable operation in tasks that involve longer runtime, repeated cleaning, or broader coverage across the pool.

Pool cleaning is also more than removing visible leaves or floating debris. Dust, sand, sediment, and buildup along the floor, walls, and waterline all affect how a pool looks and feels. For homeowners, this influences everyday enjoyment. For commercial operators, consistent pool maintenance contributes to service quality and operational efficiency.

As a company developed from underwater robotics, CHASING Cleaner has long focused on underwater power systems, waterproof design, and sustained operation. Its deep-sea motor technology has been proven in 350-meter deep-water pressure environments and supports the company's underwater ROV product system. CHASING pool cleaning robots are also built under the same manufacturing standards as its ROV products, produced on the same production line, and tested through a unified waterproof testing process.

This shared engineering standard is more than a technical detail. It supports product stability, reliability, and long-term durability, which are important for robotic cleaners designed to work underwater over time. For CHASING Cleaner, the question is not only whether a cleaner is cordless or corded, but what kind of cleaning capability different pool scenarios actually require.

Based on this view, CHASING's corded pool cleaner lineup covers different needs from everyday residential maintenance to commercial pool cleaning.

For routine home pool care, CHASING Hydro 4 SE is designed for users who want to reduce manual cleaning work and keep their pools ready for regular use. For homeowners with more complete cleaning needs across the floor, walls, and waterline, CHASING Hydro 4 provides a corded option focused on stable, multi-area cleaning performance.

For hotels, fitness centers, schools, public pools and other higher-demand environments, CHASING DT100 provides a professional corded pool cleaning robot option designed to support more regular and repeatable pool maintenance. This value is also reflected in real commercial applications. CHASING DT100 has been used in pool cleaning scenarios across multiple international hotel brands, including properties under Hilton, Marriott and InterContinental hotel systems, helping commercial pools of approximately 250 square meters and above improve daily cleaning stability, repeatability and maintenance efficiency.

"Cordless pool cleaners have changed what users expect from convenience, but convenience is not the only measure of pool cleaning performance," said a CHASING spokesperson. "For users who need stable power, continuous operation, and more complete coverage across the floor, walls, and waterline, corded pool cleaning remains highly relevant. Our goal is to help users choose based on real pool conditions, cleaning areas, and usage scenarios - not simply on whether a product is corded or cordless."

CHASING says it will continue to develop both cordless and corded pool cleaning solutions to meet different user needs for convenience, stability, cleaning coverage, and maintenance efficiency. In the pool cleaning market, the evolution of product formats does not mean one solution must completely replace another. Instead, it gives users a clearer way to choose based on how their pools are actually used.

To help users better understand the appropriate use cases for its corded models, CHASING has created a dedicated corded pool cleaner collection page. Visitors can compare Hydro 4 SE, Hydro 4, and DT100 based on pool size, cleaning areas, and usage scenarios.

To learn more and compare CHASING Hydro 4 SE, CHASING Hydro 4, and CHASING DT100, visit the CHASING corded pool cleaner collection page: [https://www.chasingcleaner.com/collections/corded-robotic-pool-cleaner?utm_source=pr_distribution&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=CHASINGCordedPooCleaners_20260703]

About CHASING

Founded in 2016, CHASING is a global ocean technology company specializing in underwater robotics and intelligent water-care equipment. Drawing on its expertise in underwater mobility, waterproof engineering, propulsion systems, and intelligent sensing, CHASING brings professional deep-water technologies into smarter, easier, and more efficient pool cleaning. Its products and services are available in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

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