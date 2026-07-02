Do you visit West Seattle or Queen Anne? Take our parking surveys

We’re working on making parking and loading easier in West Seattle Junction and Upper Queen Anne as part of our Community Access and Parking Program.

Do you live in, work in, or visit those busy business districts in Seattle? We want to hear from you.

Take our surveys by July 27 to provide feedback for:

Your input is greatly appreciated. We will use what we hear from the community, along with parking data, to develop possible recommendations.

Potential changes could include:

New time limits or paid parking to make sure customers can reliably find a parking spot

Accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities

Load zones for goods deliveries, food delivery services, and rideshare pick-up and drop-off

Intersection daylighting to improve safety and visibility at crosswalks

Many businesses depend on reliable curbspace access for deliveries and customers. That’s why we regularly collect data and community feedback in business districts with high demand.

Our goal is to make it easier to find parking by encouraging parking turnover. This helps more people access shops, restaurants, and services. We also want to address loading needs for businesses’ deliveries and quick stops.

We recently completed parking studies and intercept surveys in both West Seattle Junction and Upper Queen Anne, which have changed a lot since we last studied them.

Continue reading to learn about what we found and what’s next.

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What is the Community Access & Parking Program?

The Community Access & Parking Program helps improve access to Seattle’s business districts by managing parking, loading, and other curbspace uses.

We regularly collect data and community feedback in business districts with high demand.

Based on data and feedback, we manage parking using a mix of tools like time limits, paid parking, and load zones.

Time- limited parking and paid parking help ensure spaces are not used all day by the same person so more people can find parking when they need it.

Load zones give delivery drivers a place to load and unload. Without load zones, delivery drivers may double park or block travel lanes, bike lanes, or sidewalks. Load zones help businesses get needed deliveries and help keep streets safer.

Intersection daylighting, prevents cars from parking too close to intersections and makes it easier for everyone to see each other.

To learn more, visit the Community Access and Parking Program website.

A street view of West Seattle Junction in Seattle. Photo: SDOT

West Seattle Junction

The West Seattle Junction area is a busy neighborhood business district.

SDOT last studied parking in the Junction in 2017. Since then, the neighborhood has grown, including new housing, new businesses, more outdoor dining, increased food delivery activity, and changing travel habits.

Recent parking study data shows that on-street parking is often hard to find or completely full, especially along California Ave SW and nearby streets.

We’ve also visited the Junction multiple times to talk with people about how they get around.

We heard that while many people drive to the Junction, most people arrive by walking, biking, or taking transit. People shared mixed opinions about how easy it is to find available parking.

We are now asking people who visit, work, and live near the West Seattle Junction to share their feedback so we can better understand parking and loading needs.

Please take our survey by July 27.

We will use what we hear from the community, along with parking data, to develop possible recommendations.

In the fall, we will share draft recommendations with the community for additional feedback to inform a final plan.

To learn more about the project, please visit our website.

A street view of Upper Queen Anne in Seattle. Photo: SDOT

Upper Queen Anne

Queen Anne Ave N in Upper Queen Anne is another busy district with many businesses, visitors, employees, and residents.

SDOT last conducted a full review of parking in Upper Queen Anne in 2008 – almost two decades ago. Since then, recent parking studies have shown growing and consistently high parking demand.

When we spoke to people in the neighborhood, we heard that a majority of people arrived to the area by walking, biking, or taking transit.

We are now asking people who visit, work, and live in Upper Queen Anne to share their feedback so we can better understand parking and loading needs.

Please take our survey by July 27.

To learn more about the project, please visit our website.

What happens next

Throughout summer, we’ll continue collecting community feedback.

Later this fall, we’ll share what we heard and present potential changes for additional input.

Any changes would be installed in 2027.

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