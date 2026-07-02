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Free Summer Teen XP Returns with Safe, Fun Summer Activities for Seattle Youth 

Formerly known as Summer of Safety, Seattle Parks and Recreation’s free drop-in program offers structured activities, caring mentors, and welcoming spaces for youth throughout the summer. 

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is launching Summer Teen XP (Experience) – Belong, Become, Thrive, formerly known as Summer of Safety, a free summer drop-in program offering structured activities, caring mentors, and welcoming spaces for youth throughout the summer. Operating at 16 community center and park locations across Seattle, Summer Teen XP provides young people with opportunities to stay active, build friendships, explore new interests, and connect with trusted adults in a safe and supportive environment. 

Designed for youth ages 9–18 (ages vary by location), Summer Teen XP features a variety of engaging activities, including field trips, sports and athletics, arts and crafts, leadership development, games, special events, and outdoor recreation. Many sites also provide a free lunch through the City’s Summer Food Service Program. Programs operate rain or shine, and no registration is required for daily participation. Youth are welcome to drop in at any time during regular program hours, though some field trips may require advance registration. 

“Every young person deserves a safe place to spend their summer, build friendships, and have fun,” said Michele Finnegan, Seattle Parks and Recreation Interim Superintendent. “Summer Teen XP provides opportunities for youth across Seattle to stay active, explore new interests, and build meaningful connections with trusted adults and their peers in welcoming community spaces.” 

Summer Teen XP Locations 

Location  Dates  Days  Hours  Ages 
Bitter Lake Community Center  July 6 – Aug. 21  Mon.–Fri.  Noon–5 p.m.  Ages 13–18 
Garfield Teen Life Center  June 29 – Aug. 31  Mon.–Fri.  11 a.m.–8 p.m.  Ages 11–18 
Green Lake Community Center  July 6 – Aug. 19  Tue.–Wed.  Noon–5 p.m.  Ages 13–18 
International District/Chinatown Community Center  June 29 – Aug. 28  Tue.–Fri.  Noon–5 p.m.  Ages 9–18 
Loyal Heights Community Center  June 22 – Sept. 4  Mon.–Fri.  1–5 p.m.  Ages 9–18 
Magnuson Community Center  July 6 – Aug. 28  Mon.–Fri.  Noon–6:30 p.m.  Ages 9–18 
Meadowbrook Community Center  June 24 – Aug. 14  Mon., Wed., Fri.  Noon–4 p.m.  Ages 13–18 
Meadowbrook Teen Life Center  July 7 – Aug. 29  Tue.–Sat.  Tue.–Thu. Noon–6 p.m.; Fri.–Sat. 5–10 p.m.  Ages 13–18 
Northgate Community Center  July 7 – Aug. 28  Tue.–Fri.  10 a.m.–4 p.m.  Ages 9–16 
Queen Anne Community Center  July 1 – Aug. 21  Mon.–Fri.  11 a.m.–6 p.m.  Middle school and older 
Rainier Beach Community Center  June 29 – Aug. 22  Mon.–Thu.  Mon.–Tue. Noon–5 p.m.; Wed.–Thu. 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m.  Ages 9–18 
Rainier Playfield  July 6 – Aug. 21  Mon.–Fri.  Mon.–Thu. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.  Ages 6–14 
Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center  June 29 – Aug. 27  Mon. & Thu.  Beach Bus (Mon.); Teen Field Days (Thu.)  Ages 9–18 
South Park Community Center  July 6 – Aug. 14  Mon.–Thu.  8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.  Ages 6–18 
Van Asselt Community Center  July 6 – Aug. 20  Mon.–Fri.  11 a.m.–4 p.m.  Ages 9–18 
Yesler Community Center  June 29 – Aug. 14  Mon.–Fri.  11 a.m.–5 p.m.  Ages 13–18 

Families are encouraged to contact their local community center for site-specific schedules, activities, and information about available programs. 

A teen in a gym holds a basketball away from another teen trying to grab it.

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Free Summer Teen XP Returns with Safe, Fun Summer Activities for Seattle Youth 

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