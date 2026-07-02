Police Arrest Teen Connected to Series of Robberies in Greater Seattle Area

A Seattle police investigation into the robbery of a convenience store in late May has grown into a large-scale investigation into a series of robberies targeting small businesses across King and Pierce County.

On May 31, officers were called to a gas station in the 7200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The 68-year-old victim told officers a gray sedan pulled up and a young man wearing a yellow and pink face mask and a dark blue jacket entered the business and demanded cash at gunpoint, according to the police report.

The victim told officers he was punched in the face before the suspect fled with about $100 cash.

While investigating, the robbery police unearthed information leading them to similar pattern robberies across the region, said Seattle police Sgt. Brian Whicker. Police believe a group of youths are connected to robberies, which mostly targeted convenience stores and beauty supply stores.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

“They [the suspects] were targeting businesses from Lakewood, to Issaquah, to Bellevue, to Seattle,” said Sgt. Whicker. “They caused significant trauma. The suspects entered the stores armed and aggressively pointed firearms, causing significant fear to all victims involved.”

Seattle police are working closely with investigators from the Bellevue Police Department, Renton Police Department, Kent Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, and Issaquah Police Department.

“They stole anywhere from hundreds to thousands. Targeting small businesses, some businesses multiple times,” said Sgt. Whicker.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.