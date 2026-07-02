Transportation Chair Saka to introduce 5 amendments to strengthen Seattle Transit Measure proposal

Amendments focus on transit safety, accountability, and climate resilience

Today, Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), chair of the Select Committee on Seattle Transportation Benefit District, announced plans to introduce five amendments to the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM) proposal to be discussed at the next Select Committee meeting on Monday, July 6.

“Our STM amendment approach includes a high-level focus on improved transit safety, accessibility, accountability, transparency, and oversight. Our amendments also better promote transit electrification, strengthen climate resilience, and protect overpolluted neighborhoods from the impacts of climate change,” said Councilmember Saka.

Overview of Councilmember Saka’s 5 amendments:

Increasing Transit Safety – Commits STM funds to recommendations by the King County Regional Transit Safety Task Force, including hiring additional personnel in the areas of behavioral health, transit police, transit security, ambassadors and fare enforcement. Strengthening Oversight – Grants the City Council stronger oversight authority over how Metro uses STM resources; requires annual reporting by Metro on fare compliance, fare recovery, reliability and on-time performance. Enhancing Transit Accessibility – Clarifies what will happen with leftover funds if Metro is unable to provide the full amount of transit service budgeted in the STM. These funds will used for capital investments that enhance transit accessibility and support safe access to transit for pedestrians. This ensures that funds are not left idle and continue to support riders even when operational constraints arise. Advancing Environmental Equity through Bus Electrification – Proposes STM funds to be used for electric bus service in the Duwamish Valley and South Seattle, areas that do not currently receive electric bus service despite being identified as highly impacted by air pollution on the Washington Environmental Health Disparities Map. Restoring Shorter STM Term – Proposes reducing the term of STM from 10 years to 6 years and 9 months, ending on Dec. 31, 2033. This is practically in line with the previous two STMS, which had six-year terms.

Background

Mayor Wilson transmitted her Seattle Transit Measure (STM) renewal proposal to the City Council on June 3. Councilmember Saka’s amendments apply to this proposal. If approved by Seattle voters, the amended 2026 STM proposal would replace the expiring 2020 STM. The 2020 STM is a 6-year, voter-approved measure funded by a 0.15% sales tax that expires in April 2027. Mayor Wilson’s proposal is for a 0.30% sales tax over 10 years.

What’s next

Councilmember Saka will introduce his amendments at the next meeting of the Select Committee on Seattle Transportation Benefit District, which will discuss the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure renewal proposal on Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m.

# # #