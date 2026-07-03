Travel Tips: 4th of July, Team USA returns, WSDOT’s Revive I-5 resumes (July 2-16)

With Fourth of July festivities around town, Team USA’s returns to Seattle Stadium for the Round of 16, and a full closure next weekend for WSDOT’s Revive I-5 – the next two weeks will be busy yet again!

Summers in Seattle are packed with things to do and places to explore. That’s why we’re resuming our biweekly Travel Tips series this summer.

To help you get where you need to go with confidence, every two weeks we’ll share a roundup of:

Planned construction and travel impacts

Events around town

Summer tips like free shuttles and special transit services

Make sure to check the SDOT Blog and follow us on social media. For real-time traffic information and advisories visit our Traveler’s Map on seattle.gov/Travelers and follow @SDOTtraffic on X.

For travel resources like “how to” videos covering transit basics, links to our regional transit partners, and more visit FlipYourTrip.org.

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SDOT planned construction and travel impacts

Please note: our construction projects take place throughout Seattle. Explore more projects on the SDOT Current Projects page of our website.

To stay informed about projects near you, subscribe to our email updates. Select from a list of projects and subscribe to the ones you’re most interested in.

A temporary construction pause in key areas throughout Seattle is in effect through July 7.

RELATED: Inside Seattle’s World Cup traffic strategy: Roadside Chat with head of construction & mobility | #WCSeattle

Major construction on the RapidRide J Line project will begin again on July 7.

As we restart work on the RapidRide J Line on July 7, we will remove the 4-hour parking on Eastlake Ave E. Please move all vehicles off the street by the end of the day on Monday, July 6.

We will also bring back the detour near Eastlake Ave E and Harvard Ave E. Crews will close the northbound lanes on the east side of Eastlake Ave E between E Allison St and Harvard Ave E. Northbound traffic will detour east on E Allison St, north on Harvard Ave E and rejoin Eastlake Ave E near the University Bridge.

Starting around July 7, we will begin paving the west side of the street between E Roanoke St and E Lynn St. We will also start work at several intersections along Eastlake Ave E, including E Shelby St, E Hamlin St, E Edgar St and E Roanoke St.

As soon as July 15, you will see us build pedestrian curb ramps at the intersection of Eastlake Ave E and Fuhrman Ave E.

As we continue to work througout the project, some King County Metro bus stops may be impacted. We encourage you to visit their website and the Route 70 page for more information. During this work, we do not impact the Seattle Streetcar.

More information and updates for this project can be found:

On July 7, crews will return to Fremont and Ballard to complete a few minor construction tasks.

More information and updates for this project can be found:

Roosevelt Way NE is closed to all traffic, except to people walking and biking, south of NE 125th St. Local access to 10th Ave NE remains open. See the detour map for more information.

Be on the lookout for changes to traffic control at the Roosevelt Way NE roundabout currently under construction. The project expects to have an update next week and we encourage you to sign up for the newsletter to get the latest information.

More information and updates for this project can be found:

Detour map for closure of Roosevelt Way NE south of NE 125th St

We are improving sidewalks along Greenwood Ave N between N 112th St to N117th ST and N 134th St to N 137th St.

Construction expected to start soon. We’ll share more details about the schedule, sequencing of work, and expected impacts when they are available.

More information and updates for this project can be found:

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Announcements from other agencies

Please note: This is just a brief roundup of major announcements. Make sure to check other news and alert pages for agencies like King County Metro, Sound Transit, WSDOT, Seattle Center Monorail, and Washington State Ferries.

Northbound I-5 weekend-long closure in Seattle starts July 10

From the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website:

All lanes of northbound I-5 are open across the Ship Canal Bridge until Friday night, July 10, when the northbound mainline will have another full closure, with the express lanes operating northbound-only 24 hours a day.

During the July 10-13 closure, contractor crews will set up a work zone for the two right lanes.

When the freeway reopens Monday morning, July 13, mainline I-5 will be reduced to two lanes and the express lanes will operate northbound-only, 24 hours a day.

From the Metro Matters blog:

King County Metro buses are operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday, July 3, (a holiday for many workers) and will operate a regular Saturday schedule on Saturday, July 4.

buses are operating on a (a holiday for many workers) and will operate a There are bus reroutes planned in several areas July 4 due to events, such as parades, fun runs and local festivals around the region.

Please check their service advisories for your route before traveling.

From the Sound Transit alerts page:

Due to crowding, bicycles and scooters are not permitted on board Link Light Rail on World Cup match days.

Travel Tip: Cascade Bicycle Club is offering free bike valet at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) and key transit hubs on match days. Read more on their website. For more FIFA World Cup travel tips, check out our bike and scooter guide and our broader guide for getting around.

Visit News + alerts on FlipYourTrip.org for links to travel alerts from SDOT and other local transportation agencies.

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Major league home games

FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026

Upcoming matches at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field):

July 6 (5pm PT): Round of 16 Match 94: United States and Belgium

Don’t miss our #WCSeattle blog series:

Read more on the SDOT Blog and visit seattle.gov/FIFA.

Seattle Mariners

Upcoming games at T Mobile Arena:

Thursday, July 2 vs Angels @ 6:40 PM

Friday, July 3 vs Blue Jays @ 7:10 PM

Saturday, July 4 vs Blue Jays @ 1:10 PM

Sunday, July 5 vs Blue Jays @ 2 PM

Learn more on mlb.com/mariners.

Seattle Storm

Upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena:

Saturday, July 4 vs Portland Fire @ 6 PM

Learn more on storm.wnba.com.

Seattle Sounders FC

No upcoming matches just yet.

Learn more on soundersfc.com.

Seattle Reign FC

No upcoming matches just yet.

Learn more on reignfc.com.

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Community celebrations

Please note: We’ve highlighted several upcoming events that you might be interested in – but this is not intended as a comprehensive list of every event in the city.

Events:

This showcase is FREE and open to the public!

and open to the public! Where: ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor

ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor When: Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays

Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays What: Animation artists Vivian Cho and Freyja Whitney were selected for the 2025 SDOT Bridge Artist in Residence Program. They took over the historic towers of the Fremont and University Bridges and created inventive works celebrating Seattle’s bridges and communities. The culminating exhibition is now on view at ARTS at King Street Station. Read more on Office of Arts and Culture blog.

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Good to know this summer

Golden Gardens Direct

Just in time for peak beach season, King County Metro and the City of Seattle will offer Golden Gardens Direct, a new summer transit service providing a direct connection between downtown Ballard and Golden Gardens Park.

MAP OF THE GOLDEN GARDENS DIRECT ROUTE

Through Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Buses will run every 30 minutes

Golden Gardens Direct shares stops with Route 44 along Market Street and serves new stops on Seaview Avenue and at Golden Gardens Park.

The cost to ride is the same as a regular Metro bus ride, $3, and rides are free for youth 18 and under.

RELATED: Ride to Seattle’s Golden Gardens on new summer transit service

Free SEA26 Match Day shuttle

On FIFA World Cup match days, you can catch a free ride on the SEA26 match day shuttle.

VIEW A SEA26 MATCH DAY SHUTTLE MAP

It will run on a loop throughout downtown Seattle, connecting passengers between the Seattle Stadium, Seattle Center and more stops along the way during SEA26 soccer matches.

Service is provided by King County Metro. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Free Waterfront Shuttle

This summer, you can catch a free waterfront shuttle that stops at some of Seattle’s most popular destinations.

VIEW A WATERFRONT SHUTTLE MAP

The Waterfront Shuttle connects to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Seattle Stadium4

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

Service is provided by King County Metro through September 7. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Trailhead Direct

Trailhead Direct is operated by King County Metro in partnership with King County Parks and SDOT, with promotional support from Amazon. Read more on King County Metro’s blog.

Take transit to Issaquah Alps and Mount Si trails, connecting Seattle to five popular hiking destinations along the I-90 corridor.

Thanks to the support of Seattleites, SDOT will fund 50% of Trailhead Direct’s 2026 operating costs through the Seattle Transit Measure (STM).

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Stay connected

Stay in the know by following SDOT across our channels:

Web | Blog | X | X Traffic | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Flickr | Customer Service | Alert Seattle

For travel tools, video guides, and resources from our regional transit partners, visit FlipYourTrip.org.

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