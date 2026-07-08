Entries Open in the 16th Annual Best in Biz Awards

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Over the past 16 years, Best in Biz Awards press judges hailed from top-tier publications from AP to Wall Street Journal, and winners ranged from ADP to YMCA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best in Biz Awards, one of the most respected business awards in North America and globally, and the only independent business awards program judged each year only by top-tier press, is accepting entries in its 16th annual awards.Best in Biz Awards recognizes business excellence in more than 100 different business award categories, including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Most Customer Friendly Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Marketing Department, Executive of the Year, PR Executive, Technology Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, Most Environmentally Friendly Product, Tech for Good, CSR Program, Marketing Campaign, Event and Social Media Use of the Year.The regular entry deadline in the 16th annual awards is Aug 14, 2026, and the late entry deadline falls on Sept 25, 2026. For all dates, see the Calendar page at: https://bestinbizawards.com/deadline-calendar/ Since the awards’ launch in 2011, thousands of private and public companies have competed for the honors, representing a wide spectrum of industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, and ranging from some of the most innovative start-ups and local businesses to Fortune 100 companies and the most recognizable global brands. Notable winners over the years have included: 1-800-Flowers, Aflac, AT&T, Best Western, Boyd Gaming, Burger King, Califia Farms, Chipotle, Citrix, Dell, Dyson, Eastman, Epson, Ernst & Young, Experian, GoDaddy, Hilton, HP, IBM, LifeLock, Microsoft, National Association of Realtors, P.F. Chang's, Planet Fitness, Safelite, Sandisk, Santander Bank, Sheraton, Sotheby's International Realty, StubHub, Symantec, UnitedHealthcare, Wells Fargo, YMCA, Zappos and more.Over the years, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America, ranging from Associated Press and Businessweek, through Forbes, Fortune, Inc., New York Times, to USA Today, Wall Street Journal and Woman’s Day. By combining the unparalleled expertise and experience of the top-notch editors and reporters with the vast diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards has always offered the most objective and unbiased judging, beyond that offered by programs scored by regular business professionals or by writers from one outlet.Entries are also being accepted in other Best in Biz Awards programs:- Entries in the Q3 2026 Champions in AI have deadlines on July 31, Aug 28 and Sept 26, 2026. This is our newest program dedicated to the innovations and implementations in AI.- Entries in Greener Awards have deadlines on July 17 and Aug 28, 2026. This is our new program focused on sustainability and environmental causes.About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies to blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive leadership, product innovation, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

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