Achievable Announces Partnership with AIGAC to Expand Access to High-Quality GRE and MCAT Prep

AIGAC is pleased to welcome Achievable as a sponsor because their approach gives our members a trusted test prep resource they can confidently share with clients preparing for the GRE and MCAT.” — Candy Lee LaBalle, President, AIGAC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern test prep company helping students and professionals prepare for high-stakes exams, today announced a new partnership with the Association of International Graduate Admissions Consultants, known as AIGAC. Through this sponsorship, Achievable will partner with AIGAC to introduce members to Achievable’s GRE and MCAT prep resources and show how they can help graduate school applicants study more efficiently, build confidence, and work toward their target scores.

For many applicants, test preparation is one of the most independently managed parts of the graduate admissions journey. While consultants often guide students through school selection, essays, recommendations, interviews, and overall application strategy, test prep can significantly affect a candidate’s options and outcomes. This partnership helps AIGAC members better support clients with affordable, flexible, and technology-driven preparation resources.

“A strong graduate application tells a candidate’s story, and a strong test score can help ensure that story gets the consideration it deserves,” said Candy Lee LaBalle, President of AIGAC. “AIGAC is pleased to welcome Achievable as a sponsor because their approach gives our members a trusted test prep resource they can confidently share with clients preparing for the GRE and MCAT.”

Achievable’s GRE and MCAT courses combine expert-created content with adaptive learning technology, personalized study plans, realistic practice, and an AI tutor that helps students get unstuck as they study. The platform is designed for busy students and working professionals who need a clear, efficient path through test prep without sacrificing quality or flexibility.

“AIGAC plays an important role in elevating the graduate admissions consulting profession through ethics, professional development, and a shared commitment to helping applicants make informed decisions,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “That mission aligns with our own: we want to do everything possible to support our customers as they pursue life-changing educational opportunities. We’re proud to partner with AIGAC and their member consultants who guide students through such an important step in their academic and professional journeys.”

Through the partnership, AIGAC members will be able to help their clients access Achievable’s GRE and MCAT prep at affordable prices. The collaboration reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to improving applicant outcomes and helping students pursue life-changing educational opportunities with greater clarity and confidence.



About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test prep company helping students and professionals succeed on high-stakes exams through expert-created courses, adaptive learning technology, personalized study plans, realistic practice, and AI-powered support. Achievable serves learners preparing for graduate admissions exams, medical and professional certifications, financial licensing exams, college admissions tests, and more.



About AIGAC

The Association of International Graduate Admissions Consultants is a professional organization for graduate admissions consultants worldwide. AIGAC supports ethical admissions consulting, professional development, and collaboration among consultants, helping applicants navigate graduate and professional school admissions.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.