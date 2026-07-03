Thursday, July 2, 2026

July 2, 2026:

Due to the latest guidance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding Jordan Lake discharge reductions, Harnett Regional Water is implementing Water Conservation Stage 1, effective immediately.

We will continue to monitor conditions closely to determine whether additional conservation measures, including Stage 2 restrictions, become necessary.

At this time, please review and adhere to the following Stage 1 water conservation measures. Thank you for your cooperation and commitment to conserving our water resources.

Water Conservation Stage I – Voluntary Water Shortage Alert

1. When a Voluntary Water Shortage Alert is declared, the following voluntary conservation measures by users shall be in effect:

(a) For addresses that end in the number 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 watering of lawns, grass, shrubbery, trees, flowers, and vegetable gardens shall only be done on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. For addresses that end in the number 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 watering shall only be done on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Additionally, customers should reduce outdoor water usage by decreasing the frequency and duration of landscape irrigation.

(b) Washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or any other type of mobile equipment should be limited.

(c) Outside areas such as streets, driveways, service station aprons, parking lots, office buildings, exteriors of existing or newly constructed homes or apartments, sidewalks, or patios should not be washed.

(d) Introduction of water into any pond, ornamental fountain, pool, or other structure should be postponed until the water conservation measures are lifted.

(e) Water from public or private fire hydrants used for purposes other than fire suppression, other public emergency, or water department needs should be minimized or alternative sources utilized.

(f) Use of potable water for dust control or compaction should be limited.