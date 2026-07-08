Achievable Partners with FinServ Foundation to Expand Access to FINRA SIE Exam Prep for NextGen Financial Professionals

Partnership provides heavily discounted Achievable SIE prep courses to FinServ Foundation members through the Achievable For All program

When students have affordable tools, structured support, and the confidence to pursue industry credentials like the SIE, they are better positioned to turn interest into opportunity.” — Jamie Hopkins, Founder and President, FinServ Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern test preparation platform helping learners pass high-stakes exams and advance their careers, today announced a new partnership with FinServ Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to provide heavily discounted FINRA Securities Industry Essentials exam prep courses to FinServ Foundation members through Achievable’s Achievable For All program.

The partnership is designed to help more aspiring financial professionals take the first meaningful step toward a career in financial services. The FINRA SIE exam is often an early credential for students and career changers seeking opportunities in wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and other areas of the industry. By lowering the cost of high-quality exam preparation, Achievable and FinServ Foundation aim to remove a common barrier for promising talent entering the profession.

“FinServ Foundation is focused on building a stronger, more diverse, and more prepared next generation of financial services professionals,” said Jamie Hopkins, Founder and President of FinServ Foundation. “Access matters. When students have affordable tools, structured support, and the confidence to pursue industry credentials like the SIE, they are better positioned to turn interest into opportunity. We’re excited to partner with Achievable to help more of our members take that next step. And thank you to all the donors and sponsors of FinServ Foundation that are investing in the future of next-gen leaders, especially our corporate partners that support this SIE scholarship program.”

Through the partnership, FinServ Foundation members will receive discounted access to Achievable’s FINRA SIE exam prep course, which includes an easy-to-understand online textbook, thousands of review questions, full-length practice exams, and adaptive learning technology that personalizes each learner’s study experience. Achievable is especially known for its realistic, accurate practice exams, which effectively prepare students for the FINRA SIE exam.

“FinServ Foundation is doing critical work to help students and early-career professionals build real pathways into financial services,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “The SIE exam can be a powerful signal of commitment and readiness, but prep costs can create unnecessary friction for talented aspirants. This partnership reflects exactly why we created Achievable For All: to make career-changing education more accessible, affordable, and effective.”

Achievable For All is Achievable’s partnership program for mission-aligned organizations, universities, nonprofits, and workforce development groups. The program provides free or discounted access to Achievable’s exam-preparation courses, enabling learners from all backgrounds to pursue academic and professional opportunities with fewer financial barriers.

This partnership builds on Achievable’s prior Achievable For All collaborations with organizations, including the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling and BLK Capital Management, which similarly focused on expanding access to FINRA exam preparation for students and aspiring professionals in financial services.



About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation platform that uses learning science, adaptive technology, and engaging content to help students and professionals pass high-stakes exams. Achievable offers prep courses for FINRA and NASAA licensing exams, medical and graduate admissions exams, college admissions exams, and other professional credentials. Its mission is to make high-quality education more accessible so that anyone can achieve their goals.



About FinServ Foundation

FinServ Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to developing the next generation of financial services professionals. Through mentorship, coaching, industry exposure, and career development support, FinServ Foundation helps students and emerging professionals build the knowledge, confidence, and networks needed to succeed in financial services.



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