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DNR Temporarily Closes Seeley Lake’s Public Access Site In Sauk County

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the DNR-managed public access site on Seeley Lake in Sauk County has been temporarily closed while the local dam is removed.

The site of the dam removal is an active construction zone located immediately adjacent to the public access, and the closure is necessary to protect public safety until the project is completed.

Contractors are removing the privately-owned dam, which has been in place since 1955, forming the 52-acre impoundment. Once the dam has been removed, Seeley Lake will become a flowing creek once again, with restored connectivity to the Baraboo River.  

People hoping to access Seeley Lake or Seeley Creek at this location will need to find a different access point or find an alternative fishing location during this time.

The DNR appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to ensure public safety while the removal is completed.

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DNR Temporarily Closes Seeley Lake’s Public Access Site In Sauk County

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