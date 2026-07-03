QoreChain Records the First Fully Post-Quantum Transaction in the History of Blockchain

First fully post-quantum transfer on a live public mainnet: 1,000 QOR, secured end to end by NIST standards ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024 and SHAKE-256.

Being first is not the point. Being ready is. Today demonstrates post-quantum security that is standardized, live, and independently verifiable.” — Tilak Patel, President and CEO, QoreChain Association

ROLLE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QoreChain, a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain, has recorded what it describes as the first transaction in the history of blockchain to be secured end to end, on a live public mainnet, by all three NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms. The transaction, a transfer of 1,000 QOR completed on 2 July 2026 and sent to a wallet created in the widely used Keplr wallet, is live on the network and viewable by anyone on the public block explorer.The distinction QoreChain is drawing is one of completeness. Most blockchain projects that describe themselves as quantum-safe replace a single component, typically the transaction signature, and leave the remainder of the protocol on classical cryptography that a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break. QoreChain's transaction applies post-quantum cryptography across the full cryptographic path: the signature uses ML-DSA-87 (FIPS 204, Dilithium-5), the key encapsulation uses ML-KEM-1024 (FIPS 203, Kyber), and hashing uses SHAKE-256. All three are algorithms standardized by the United States National Institute of Standards and Technology."For years, the response to our thesis was that it was too early," said Liviu Epure, Founder and CTO of QoreChain. "Today that argument stops being theoretical. This is not a signature swapped at the edge and marketed as quantum-safe. Every layer of this transaction, how it is signed, how keys are exchanged, and how it is hashed, is post-quantum, and the receiving wallet is one an ordinary person can install today.""Being first is not the point. Being ready is," said Tilak Patel, President and CEO of QoreChain. "The institutions with the most to lose in the quantum transition, in finance and beyond, cannot adopt infrastructure that is experimental or non-standard. What today demonstrates is post-quantum security that is standardized, live, and independently verifiable."The significance rests on a timeline that is already underway. Security researchers have documented a strategy known as Harvest Now, Decrypt Later, in which encrypted data is collected today and stored so it can be decrypted once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer becomes available. Because a blockchain records its history permanently and publicly, any ledger not secured with post-quantum cryptography from the start risks having its entire history exposed retroactively. Migrating later protects only data signed after the change, not what has already been recorded.QoreChain has emphasized that the milestone ran through standard tooling rather than a bespoke laboratory setup. The receiving wallet was created in Keplr, a mainstream self-custody wallet, which the company presents as evidence that post-quantum security can be delivered without asking users to abandon the tools they already use."The point was never to prove this in a closed environment," Epure added. "The point was to make it usable. I would encourage cryptographers, engineers, and researchers to open the transaction and inspect it. It is public for exactly that reason."The transaction can be verified on the QoreChain explorer at https://explore.qore.network . QoreChain's mainnet is live, its block explorer is public, and its developer documentation is available in ten languages.About QoreChainQoreChain is a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain with a triple virtual machine execution environment (EVM, CosmWasm, SVM). It applies NIST-standard post-quantum cryptography (ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024, SHAKE-256) across the entire protocol stack and is built on the Cosmos SDK foundation. QoreChain Association is registered in Rolle, Switzerland (CHE-484.963.998), operates under the Swiss DLT Act, and holds a FINMA no-action letter classifying QOR as a utility token. The mainnet is live. Learn more at https://www.qorechain.io

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