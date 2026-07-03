Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre Opens, Anchoring Malaysia’s National Rehabilitation Strategy

The Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh — Southeast Asia’s largest neuro-robotic rehabilitation facility. The main entrance of the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh. Signage marking the MetaMotus Galileo System at the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre. The dynamic ceiling hoist system, by Robotimize, installed across the centre’s training areas, enabling safe gait and mobility training across level walking, ramps and staircases. Development and testing of the T-ROOM multisensory rehabilitation system by the Robotimize team.

Robotimize contributed key rehabilitation technologies to the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre, Southeast Asia's largest neuro-robotic facility.

The Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre is proof of what becomes possible when vision, investment and the right partnerships converge.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group

MALAYSIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia has officially opened what is recognised as Southeast Asia’s largest neuro-robotic rehabilitation facility, marking a defining step in the nation’s strategy to modernise rehabilitation and return to work services. Bringing together advanced rehabilitation technologies through collaborations with leading international rehabilitation technology partners, including Robotimize , the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre represents one of the region's most comprehensive technology-enabled rehabilitation environments, supporting safe mobility training, gait rehabilitation, multisensory therapy and functional recovery.Formerly known as the Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre, the facility was officially launched on 16 June 2026 by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, at its site in Bandar Meru Raya, Ipoh.In his royal address, Sultan Nazrin described the centre as representing a fundamental shift in how the nation thinks about rehabilitation — one that pairs advanced, technology-driven care with an enduring foundation of compassion and human dignity. He noted that genuine national progress is measured not by infrastructure or economic output alone, but also by a country’s resolve to support its most vulnerable citizens and give those affected by injury, illness or disability a meaningful path back to a fulfilling life. The Ruler emphasised that this spirit of humanity must remain the driving force behind even the most technologically sophisticated rehabilitation institutions, so that patients and their families are left with renewed hope and the belief that recovery, with the right treatment and determination, is always possible.The launch was attended by Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di-Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Idris Shah, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, among other state and government leaders — underscoring the scale of national commitment behind the project.Built on a 38.47-acre site within a wider 92.79-acre development, the centre comprises 13 main blocks and is designed to accommodate up to 700 patients daily, with capacity for roughly 3,000 patients a year. Since beginning trial operations in July 2025, the facility has already provided rehabilitation services to more than 1,000 patients across a wide range of conditions, including workplace injuries, occupational diseases, spinal cord injuries and non-communicable conditions such as stroke. Its design, inspired by the Malay heritage craft of Tekat Timbul Benang Emas and constructed to Platinum GreenRE certification standards, reflects PERKESO’s intent to combine cultural identity, sustainability and clinical ambition in a single national institution.Minister Ramanan described the centre as positioning Malaysia to become a global referral hub for neuro-robotic rehabilitation and a regional Centre of Excellence, offering some 151 types of services spanning neuro-robotics, cybernetics-based treatment, neuromodulation and the Advanced Return-to-Work programme.The facility also houses one of the world’s largest deployments of robotic exoskeleton units, alongside an Advanced Biomechanics Rehabilitation Platform and Malaysia’s pioneering Movement Analysis Laboratory, which uses motion capture, force plates and electromyography to provide objective assessment and guide rehabilitation planning.Robotimize coordinated the installation and commissioning of the centre's advanced gait rehabilitation systems, working closely with contractors and clinical teams to align equipment readiness with PERKESO's operational timeline ahead of launch.For PERKESO, the centre's mission extends well beyond clinical recovery. Its integrated approach is designed to help patients rebuild not just physical function, but the confidence and independence needed to return to work and everyday life. By combining advanced rehabilitation technology with structured recovery pathways, the centre aims to shorten the distance between injury and reintegration, reinforcing PERKESO's long-standing commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Malaysia's workforce. Support extends through PERKESO's digital platforms, which assists patients with job matching and placement once their treatment is complete, ensuring that recovery translates into renewed economic participation.Minister Ramanan noted that demand for these services is set to rise sharply, with claims projected to increase by up to 200 percent from a historical average of roughly 170,000 cases annually, driven by expanding protection schemes such as Lindung24, the Gig Workers Act 2025 and a proposed Traveller Scheme. He framed the new centre as a necessary investment in capacity and integration, ensuring that every PERKESO contributor receives not only financial protection but also a genuine pathway to recovery and continued economic contribution.Robotimize Group was proud to be selected as one of the rehabilitation technology partners supporting the development of the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre. Working closely with PERKESO, the company supplied and commissioned several key rehabilitation systems that contribute to the centre's integrated rehabilitation programme.These include the centre's dynamic ceiling-mounted body-weight support system, advanced gait rehabilitation technologies and the T-ROOM multisensory rehabilitation environment. Notably, the facility features Southeast Asia's first dynamic body-weight support system extending seamlessly across level walking, ramps and staircases, together with the region's first integrated multisensory rehabilitation environment designed around structured therapeutic protocols.Beyond supplying technology, Robotimize project managed the delivery, installation and commissioning of the centre's advanced gait rehabilitation systems. By coordinating multiple technology partners, contractors and clinical stakeholders, the company ensured seamless integration, testing and clinical readiness, enabling a smooth handover and successful commencement of operations.“We are honoured to have contributed to a national institution of this significance. It is truly an important milestone for Malaysia. Delivering a facility of this scale requires close collaboration between clinicians, government agencies and technology partners, and we are proud to have supported PERKESO in bringing this vision into operation.” — Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group extends its congratulations to PERKESO, the Government of Malaysia, and all partners involved in bringing the Sultan Nazrin Shah PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre to life, and looks forward to continuing to support its mission in the years ahead.

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