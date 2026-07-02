BLOCK ISLAND-AUXILIARY PARKING LOT * Is strictly for Auxiliary Placard holders only.

* All Auxiliary parking passes have been distributed by the Town of New Shoreham Human Service's Department.

* Any vehicles that do not have an Auxiliary Placard is subject to being towed.

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