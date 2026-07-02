DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY 7/4

Dangerous/extreme heat and humidity through Saturday. The heat peaks today into Friday when afternoon heat indices reach between 100 and 115 degrees! We still expect heat indices to be in the 95-100+ degree range on Saturday, July 4th.

There is a low probability of isolated severe weather later today and tonight. Current thinking is that if any storms even develop, they will be isolated with the majority of the region remaining dry. The potential for some thunderstorms and perhaps severe weather increases late Friday and/or Saturday. The main severe weather threat would be damaging straight line wind gusts along with brief torrential rainfall/localized street flooding.





For updated information, please visit the National Weather Service, Boston https://www.weather.gov/box/