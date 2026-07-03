DLNR News Release – HANA HOU- HOLOMUA MARINE INITIATIVE HOSTS TALK STORY JULY 12, July 02, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN K.P. KANAKA‘OLE

CHAIRPERSON

HANA HOU! HOLOMUA MARINE INITIATIVE HOSTS ADDITIONAL TALK STORY SESSION IN WAIMEA JULY 12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 02, 2026

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi – Big Island residents are invited to attend a final talk story session on how to best manage the island’s marine resources. A team from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) will be seeking community input on Sunday, July 12, 2026, in Waimea.

The Holomua Marine Initiative hosted seven talk story sessions across Hawaiʻi Island in May, drawing a strong turnout of more than 400 residents. DLNR-DAR has organized this additional “Hana Hou” session in hopes of acquiring information and perspectives from key community groups and voices that were underrepresented in the original seven sessions.

Community concerns, priorities and input gathered during both the May sessions and the July 12 Waimea meeting will directly guide the Holomua process.

The talk story sessions are part of DLNR-DAR’s ongoing effort to expand the Holomua Marine Initiative, a program that ensures local and traditional knowledge directly guides marine resource management decisions. The initiative brings together fishers, cultural practitioners and other community representatives to form an Island Navigation Team that will work with a diverse group of experts and resource managers to collaboratively develop island-scale management actions supporting sustainable harvesting and healthy reefs.

“Each island is unique and we want to make sure this process respects that,” said West Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Chris Teague. “On Hawaiʻi Island, the coastline, the reefs and how people fish or otherwise interact with the ocean all vary from place to place. Holomua continues to prioritize transparency and collaboration to ensure healthy marine ecosystems that enable us to support livelihoods and feed our families.”

East Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Ryan Okano shared, “We are incredibly grateful for the strong community turnout during the Holomua launch on Hawai‘i Island. However, no one knows our fisheries better than the families who fish them – and many believe that their voices were underrepresented in our May sessions. This process only works if it truly reflects the community. We will not move forward until we have cast a wider net with our best effort to ensure our local fishers are actively guiding the way.”

Meeting Details:

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.) Location: Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea RSVP: Interested participants are asked to RSVP through the Holomua website at dlnr.hawaii.gov/holomua/ Accommodations: If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail the Holomua Marine Initiative at [email protected] as soon as possible.

The talk story sessions represent the first of five phases in the Holomua Marine Initiative planning process, which incorporates community feedback every step of the way.

What Happens Next?

All input gathered from the May and July sessions will be compiled and shared on the Holomua website. In August 2026, DAR will share specific updates online and on social media regarding the next steps. Shaped by community feedback, these updates will detail the ideal composition, qualifications and core priorities for the upcoming Navigation Team. Additional feedback and nominations for Navigation Team members will be collected via the website’s online form or by contacting Hawai‘i Island DAR staff directly until August 7, 2026.

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