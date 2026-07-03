News Release – OHCA Issues NOVO to Ederlina Manzano, A Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) Operator

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

OHCA ISSUES NOVO TO EDERLINA MANZANO, A COMMUNITY CARE FOSTER FAMILY HOME (CCFFH) OPERATOR

26-071

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) against Ederlina Manzano for serious and substantiative violations of Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) 11-800.

The DOH, through the Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) became aware through the Hawaiʻi State Department of the Attorney General that Manzano “pleaded no contest to the criminal charge of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person.”

Manzano was ordered by the DOH to discharge all of her CCFFH clients by July 31, 2026 and close her facility.

Manzano has 20 days from the date of receipt of the order to submit a written request for a hearing, or the order will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period. The DOH Office of Health Care Assurance, State Licensing Section through Community Ties of America (CTA), certifies and regulates Community Care Foster Family Homes to ensure the health, safety and welfare of individuals residing in healthcare facilities.

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