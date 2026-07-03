June 21, 2026

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Warden Service responded to two separate fatal off road vehicle crashes this Friday and Saturday of the past weekend, one which involved a side-by-side ATV, and the other a dirt bike.

LOWELL, Maine At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, the Maine Warden Service responded to a side-by-side ATV crash on Shore Lane in the town of Lowell. Shore Lane is a private dirt road the runs along Cold Stream Pond in Lowell.

Emergency medical personnel were the first on the scene, finding Frank McBride, age 75 of Lowell, Maine deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed McBride veered off the right side of Shore Lane on a curve operating his 2023 Can am Maverick side-by-side, then proceeded across the yard and driveway of a residence, striking a metal basketball pole, glancing off one tree before striking another tree head on, stopping the ATV. The road was closed down for a portion of the afternoon while the crash was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation. The Maine Warden Service wishes to thank Howland fire and EMS, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot Nation Warden Service for their assistance.