June 27, 2026

LEWISTON, Maine - The Maine Warden Service Dive Team is searching for a missing 18-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after falling into the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.

Siloe C. Irumva, age 18 of Lewiston, was fishing with friends near the Gulf Island Dam on the Androscoggin River on Switzerland Road in Lewiston last night. Shortly before 7:30 P.M., he slipped on a rock while trying to get a fishing lure untangled from a tree branch and fell into the water. He was swept downstream by the current and went under. His friends called 911 to report the incident.

Maine Game Wardens, Lewiston Police and the Lewiston Fire Department all searched last night with boats, with ground searchers on the shore and with drones. Maine Game Wardens will resume searching with the dive team today but they are hampered by fluctuating water conditions on this section of the Androscoggin which is between two dams. Brookfield plans to limit water flow to allow for divers to search, but it will be limited to just a few hours before they will need to release water again.

This release will be updated if new information becomes available.