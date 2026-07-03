July 2, 2026

SABATTUS, Maine - A Biddeford man drowned last night when the kayak he was paddling tipped over on Sabattus Pond in Sabattus.

On July 1st at approximately 7:50 p.m., Mateo Franco Cifuentes, age 29 of Biddeford, was paddling in a kayak near the shore at Martin's Point Park when his Kayak tipped over, spilling Cifuentes into the water. Cifuentes did not know how to swim and was not wearing a personal floatation device (PFD) .

A friend in another kayak and several other friends and witnesses attempted to help him to shore, but they were unable to do so and Mateo submerged under the surface. Another bystander dove into the water and was able to locate and recover Mateos body several minutes later.

Witnesses called 911, and EMS personnel attempted to resuscitate him on shore for approximately 45 minutes but were unsuccessful in reviving him, and he passed away at the scene.

As this is a watercraft-related fatality, the Maine Warden Service is the primary investigating agency. Sabattus Police Department responded to the scene as well and assisted in the investigation. United Ambulance Service and Sabattus Fire Department also assisted in the attempted rescue and resuscitation.

Maine Game Wardens are urging all boaters and those enjoying Maines waterways this summer to know your abilities in the water, wear a personal floatation device, and to be safe on the water.