MDIFW NEWS: Water Safety Tips for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

Maine’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and coastal waters are a big part of summer. Whether you are boating, paddling, fishing, swimming, or spending time near the water, a few simple steps can help keep everyone safe. Take a moment to consider your abilities, your group, and the conditions. Cold water, wind, fatigue, alcohol, and changing weather can all increase risk. Stay within your limits, make safe choices, and be prepared before you go. Keep these safety reminders in mind: Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone has a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and have children wear one whenever they are on or near the water.

Make sure everyone has a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, and have children wear one whenever they are on or near the water. Keep a close eye on children. Drowning can happen quickly and quietly. When children are in or near the water, designate a responsible adult to actively watch them without distractions.

Drowning can happen quickly and quietly. When children are in or near the water, designate a responsible adult to actively watch them without distractions. Check the conditions . Look at the weather before you go, watch for changing wind or storms, and remember that water temperatures can still be cold even on warm days.

. Look at the weather before you go, watch for changing wind or storms, and remember that water temperatures can still be cold even on warm days. Boat and paddle responsibly. Operate at a safe speed, follow Maine’s Headway Speed law, and stay alert for other boats, paddlers, swimmers, and wildlife.

Operate at a safe speed, follow Maine’s Headway Speed law, and stay alert for other boats, paddlers, swimmers, and wildlife. Never boat impaired. Alcohol and drugs affect judgment, balance, and reaction time. If you are operating a boat, paddling, or supervising others near the water, stay sober.

Alcohol and drugs affect judgment, balance, and reaction time. If you are operating a boat, paddling, or supervising others near the water, stay sober. Protect Maine’s waters. Before moving between waterbodies, clean, drain, and dry your boat, trailer, paddling gear, and fishing equipment to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Plan ahead, stay alert, and help keep Maine’s waters safe for everyone this summer.