UPDATE: Parking lot repaving rescheduled for two Leeward O‘ahu beach parks

Week-long repaving efforts for vehicular lots at Nani Kai and Surfer’s beach parks beginning in August 2026

Parking lot repaving efforts for two Leeward O‘ahu beach parks have been rescheduled to begin in August 2026, about a month later than originally anticipated.

Under the new schedule, repaving of the Nani Kai Beach Park parking lot is now expected from August 3 – August 7, 2026, with the repaving of the Surfer’s Beach Park parking lot from August 10 – August 14, 2026. Both parking lots will be closed during these work days, with the rest of the beach park facilities remaining open under their regular schedules, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Both beach parks are located along Farrington Highway in Mā‘ili. Nani Kai Beach Park’s entrance is off Ho‘okele Street, with Surfer’s Beach Park parking lot accessed from Ma‘ipalaoa Road.

These repaving projects were initially scheduled to begin next week (July 6, 2026) in opposite order. The project was pushed back about a month, and reoriented, due to contractor scheduling and the size of the lots. We hope to have each lot repaved within this revised schedule, weather permitting.

The nearly $239,000 contract for these repaving efforts was awarded to Seal Pros.

E kala mai (pardon) for the rescheduling of these repaving efforts. We continue to appreciate the patience and understanding of Westside beach goers, and the Mā‘ili community, during these renovation projects. Previous repaving efforts for several City park locations along O‘ahu’s Leeward Coast were tasked in Fall 2025.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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