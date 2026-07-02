Home Newsroom AG Labrador, Caldwell PD Announce Arrest for Alleged Possession of Child

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 48-year-old Eusebio Capistran Ortega of Caldwell on one count of possession of sexually exploitative material, a felony under Idaho Code 18-1507(2)(a).

The investigation began after the ICAC Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Idaho ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Boise Police Department.

“I’m grateful for the work of my ICAC Unit and our partnership with agencies like Caldwell PD, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Boise PD,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Idaho families deserve to know we are working day and night to keep their children safe.”

“The exploitation of children is among the most horrific crimes law enforcement investigates. Those who produce, possess, or distribute child sexual abuse material (CSAM) are victimizing children and leaving lasting trauma that can follow them for a lifetime. Every child deserves to grow up safe, and every child predator deserves to be pursued relentlessly,” stated Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by our detectives, RTIC personnel, SWAT, patrol officers, and our partners with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Because of their coordinated efforts, another suspect was located and arrested. The Caldwell Police Department remains committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to protect children, support victims, and bring those who exploit our most vulnerable to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org .

The charges listed above are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.