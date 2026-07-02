City and County of Honolulu to commemorate America's 250th anniversary

HONOLULU – Mayor Blangiardi has directed that Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale, and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center be illuminated in the colors of our nation’s Flag to observe America’s 250th anniversary. All three sites will light up in red, white, and blue from sundown on Friday, July 3, 2026, through sunrise on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Illuminating city buildings in the colors of our American Flag is our way of participating in the nationwide Light to Unite campaign. Through this initiative, citizens across the country are called to honor our Flag and illuminate cities, towns, and landmarks in red, white, and blue, symbolizing our shared heritage, freedom, and unity. For more on the Light to Unite campaign, please visit https://www.nationalflagfoundation.org/light-to-unite/

On Saturday, Mayor Blangiardi and members of the administration will participate in the annual Kailua 4th of July Parade. This year, the City and County of Honolulu contingent will feature a special America250 commemorative banner to proudly parade down Kainalu Drive!

Also on Independence Day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a community festival will take place at Kapiʻolani Park, featuring family-friendly activities, crafts, live entertainment, and a performance by the Hawaiʻi Symphonic Band. The celebration, co-sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, will conclude with an impressive fireworks display off Waikīkī.

This year, the City and County of Honolulu is also commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. On July 8, 2026, Mayor Blangiardi, Purple Heart recipient Colonel Ed Cruickshank, and members of the Honolulu Youth Commission will gather on the steps of Honolulu Hale to recite the historic document. The event is part of a nationwide observance taking place simultaneously across the country at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (noon Hawaiʻi Time) to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremony will also feature performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band and the Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaiʻi.

For more ways Hawai‘i is honoring America’s history this month, please visit https://hawaiiamerica250.org/