Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,561 in the last 365 days.

NEW DATA: Trump’s Tax and Tariff Actions Cost Middle Class Families Hundreds of Dollars in 2026

WASHINGTON – Ahead of the one-year anniversary of when President Trump signed into law the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, a new Joint Economic Committee - Minority report issued today finds that middle class workers will lose hundreds of dollars in 2026 from the combined impact of the bill and Trump’s tariffs, while the wealthiest Americans receive massive windfalls. The report also includes new calculations on the combined impact of Trump’s tax and tariff policies for specific middle class jobs.

Read the full Joint Economic Committee - Minority report here

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEW DATA: Trump’s Tax and Tariff Actions Cost Middle Class Families Hundreds of Dollars in 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.