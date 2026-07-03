NEW DATA: Trump’s Tax and Tariff Actions Cost Middle Class Families Hundreds of Dollars in 2026

WASHINGTON – Ahead of the one-year anniversary of when President Trump signed into law the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, a new Joint Economic Committee - Minority report issued today finds that middle class workers will lose hundreds of dollars in 2026 from the combined impact of the bill and Trump’s tariffs, while the wealthiest Americans receive massive windfalls. The report also includes new calculations on the combined impact of Trump’s tax and tariff policies for specific middle class jobs. Read the full Joint Economic Committee - Minority report here. ###

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