Governor Abbott Appoints Costa To Texas Woman’s University Board Of Regents
TEXAS, July 2 - July 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Dianne Costa to the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031.
Dianne Costa of Highland Village is a former mayor and city council member for Highland Village. She is a former Distinguished Credentialed Mediator for the Mediator Credentialing Association of Texas, and Honorary Life Membership Award recipient from the Texas Parent Teacher Association. Costa received a Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and a Minor in Government from Texas Woman’s University.
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