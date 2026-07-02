Governor Abbott Appoints Don Huffines As Comptroller Of Public Accounts

TEXAS, July 2 - July 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Don Huffines as Comptroller of Public Accounts of Texas.

“Don Huffines brings the right mix of business experience and conservative principles to this vital office,” said Governor Abbott. “He is a fifth-generation Texan, successful businessman, and proven conservative leader who puts taxpayers first. His private-sector experience and dedication to limited government make him exceptionally qualified to lead the state’s finances and protect every taxpayer dollar with integrity and accountability.”

Huffines, a Dallas-area native, co-founded Huffines Communities, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He previously served in the Texas Senate representing District 16 from 2015 to 2019, where he earned a reputation as a fiscal conservative and advocate for government transparency.

“I'm honored by the trust Governor Abbott has placed in me,” said Don Huffines. “My commitment is simple: run government lean, protect every tax dollar, and keep Texas the best place to live, raise a family, and run a business.”

As Comptroller, Huffines will be responsible for collecting state taxes and fees, disbursing state funds, managing unclaimed property, and providing transparency into state spending. The office plays a central role in maintaining Texas’ fiscal strength, including oversight of the Economic Stabilization Fund.

Huffines earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He and his wife, Mary Catherine, have five children and are proud grandparents. Huffines will begin his service as Comptroller effective August, 1.