Governor Abbott Celebrates Caterpillar’s $5 Million Investment In Texas’ Manufacturing Workforce

TEXAS, July 2 - July 2, 2026 | Seguin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined Caterpillar Inc. and local leaders at the company’s advanced engine manufacturing facility in Seguin to celebrate Caterpillar’s investment of up to $5 million in Texas as part of its five-year, $100 million Building the Future Workforce Initiative.

"Texas is well known for having high-skilled job training programs,” said Governor Abbott. “Caterpillar is expanding that through this new program that is helping Texas build a better future for every Texan. Thanks to Caterpillar for this bold commitment that will help make Texas the most powerful brand for generations to come."

The funding will focus on reducing barriers to training, developing a future-ready skills framework for advanced manufacturing and industry technician roles, and strengthening pathways that connect students and workers to high-demand careers. Texas was selected for this initiative due to its strong infrastructure, educational institutions such as Texas State Technical College, and a vibrant manufacturing sector that serves as a national model for workforce development.

Governor Abbott noted that this funding complements the state’s broader workforce development strategy, including recent directives to expand apprenticeships, strengthen career and technical education pathways in rural communities, and connect more Texans to high-paying jobs in the trades and technical fields.

The Governor was joined by State Representative Alan Schoolcraft, Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen, Caterpillar Chief Human Resources Officer Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar Senior Vice President Steve Ferguson of the Industrial Power Systems Division, Texas State Technical College Chancellor Mike Reeser, and other workforce development leaders.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.