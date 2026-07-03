Delta County Commissioners Recognize America 250 – Colorado 150 at Proclamation Ceremony

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DELTA, Colo. — July 2, 2026 — A sizable crowd gathered outside the Delta County Courthouse on Wednesday (July 1st) as the Delta County Board of Commissioners recognized two major milestones in history: America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary.

Led by Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, the ceremony brought together elected officials, law enforcement, local leaders, and community members for a moment of reflection, remembrance, and celebration. The program included the Pledge of Allegiance, a formal reading of the proclamation, and a special reading of the Gettysburg Address by Commissioner Wendell A. Koontz.



Commissioners Mike Lane, Craig Fuller, and Wendell A. Koontz participated in the ceremony, recognizing the importance of this historic moment for Delta County, the state, and the nation.

The proclamation commemorates the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which will be marked on July 4, 2026, and the 150th anniversary of statehood, which will be celebrated on August 1, 2026. Together, the anniversaries offer an opportunity to look back on the people, places, and moments that shaped our shared history, while also looking to the future we continue to build together.





As part of the ceremony, Katie Pabloff with Visit Delta County Tourism shared remarks about the county’s Digital Passport Program, which invites residents and visitors to explore 150 things to do in Delta County in celebration of Colorado’s 150th anniversary.

The ceremony also included a special prayer by former Delta County Sheriff Fred McKee in remembrance and appreciation of the fallen wildland firefighters who tragically lost their lives in Mesa County, and for the safety of the firefighters and emergency responders who continue to fight to protect communities across the region.









During the ceremony, the Commissioners also recognized Delta County’s own place in the larger American story. Established in 1883, Delta County has a 143-year history of service, agriculture, industry, public lands, small-town life, and community spirit.

The proclamation honors the generations of families, farmers, ranchers, miners, business owners, educators, veterans, public servants, first responders, and community leaders who helped shape Delta County and continue to define the region today. It also highlights the valleys, mesas, rivers, orchards, farms, public lands, and close-knit communities that reflect the resilience, independence, innovation, and neighborly spirit of Western Colorado.





“This anniversary is not only a time to look back at where we have been, but to recognize the people and communities who continue to carry Delta County forward,” the proclamation states. “It is a time to celebrate freedom, service, community, heritage, and the enduring promise of our nation and state.”

Following the ceremony, a large group photo was taken outside the Delta County Courthouse with members of the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mark Taylor, Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque, former Sheriff Fred McKee, Commissioners Mike Lane, Craig Fuller, and Wendell A. Koontz, and other county staff.





The Board encouraged residents, schools, civic organizations, local governments, historical societies, veterans’ groups, businesses, and community partners to take part in commemorative activities throughout the anniversary year.





America 250 – Colorado 150 invites communities to honor the people and places that came before us, recognize the stories that have contributed to our shared history, and recommit to preserving local heritage while building a strong future for the next generation.

About Delta County

Delta County is home to vibrant communities, rich agricultural lands, public lands, rivers, canyons, mountains, and generations of residents whose work, service, and community pride continue to shape Western Colorado. Learn more at www.DeltaCountyCO.gov.