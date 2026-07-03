HAWAIʻI STATE LEGISLATURE TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL BRIEFING ON HAWAIʻI VOTING PROCESS

The Senate Committee on Judiciary (JDC) and the House Committee on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs (JHA) will convene a joint informational briefing to provide legislators and the public with an overview of Hawaiʻi’s voting process.

Conference Room 225 & Videoconference

415 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96813

The purpose of the informational briefing is for State of Hawaiʻi Chief Election Officer Scott Nago to provide the Committees with information and updates regarding Hawaiʻi's election process in advance of the 2026 Primary and General Elections.

The briefing will cover a range of election-related topics, including:

Key dates for the 2026 Primary and General Elections;

Voter eligibility requirements and how to register to vote;

An overview of Hawaiʻi's vote-by-mail system and alternative methods of voting;

How voters can track the status of their mail ballot;

The process and timeline for tabulating ballots;

Recent updates to Hawaiʻi's election laws; and

A review of the Voter Guide and other voter resources available through the Office of Elections’ website, www.elections.hawaii.gov.

Following the presentation, committee members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the Chief Election Officer. Questions will be limited to five minutes per member.

As is customary for informational briefings, no public testimony will be accepted.