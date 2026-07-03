STATE SENATOR LORRAINE R. INOUYE HONORED WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI — State Senator Lorraine R. Inouye (District 1 – Hilo, Paukaʻa, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo) was honored on Friday, June 26, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s Impact Gala: Advocacy Awards and Highlights, recognizing her decades of dedicated public service and lasting contributions to Hawaiʻi’s communities, economy, and quality of life.

The annual event brought together business, community, and legislative leaders to reflect on the outcomes of the 2026 legislative session and recognize policymakers whose leadership has made a meaningful impact on Hawaiʻi’s business climate and economic future.

Senator Inouye’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a distinguished career marked by steadfast leadership and a commitment to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. Throughout her tenure in public office, she has championed initiatives supporting economic development, infrastructure improvements, healthcare, agriculture, public safety, and the well-being of communities across the state.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Inouye. “Public service has always been about listening, working together, and finding thoughtful solutions that improve the lives of the people we serve. I share this recognition with the many colleagues, community partners, and constituents who have supported me throughout my journey, and I remain committed to continuing this work for Hawaiʻi.”

In recognition of Senator Inouye's decades of service to Hawaiʻi Island and the state, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda also proclaimed Friday, June 26, 2026, as "Senator Lorraine Inouye Day" throughout Hawaiʻi County. The proclamation recognizes Senator Inouye's decades of dedicated public service, visionary leadership, and lasting impact on the people of Hawaiʻi Island.

The gala began with a Leadership Forum featuring remarks from Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and other state and county leaders, who reflected on key accomplishments of the 2026 legislative session and discussed priorities for Hawaiʻi’s future. The program concluded with the presentation of advocacy awards recognizing legislators whose leadership has helped strengthen the state’s economic environment.