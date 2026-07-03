Anji Kabel Furniture Co., Ltd

Leading ergonomic seating manufacturers with global export capabilities and certified quality standards

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZHEJIANG, China，July 3——The global office chair market reached approximately USD 14.25 billion in 2024, according to industry analysis. Within this segment, the ergonomic chair market was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2025, with mesh chairs accounting for 38.4% of product type share, as reported by Dataintelo. North America held the largest regional revenue share at 31.6%, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expecting a 36.6% share by 2025. China, as a major production hub, exported metal office furniture worth over USD 307 million to the United States in 2024 alone. Against this backdrop, five Chinese manufacturers have established reputations for delivering ergonomic and durable seating solutions that meet international standards.1. UE Furniture Co., Ltd.UE Furniture Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed manufacturer headquartered in Anji, Zhejiang Province. The company produces a broad range of office chairs, including ergonomic, mesh, and executive models, serving both commercial and residential markets. Its products are exported to multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia. UE Furniture emphasizes research and development alongside large-scale production capabilities, positioning itself as a key player in the global office seating supply chain.2. Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd.Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd., also based in Zhejiang, is a publicly traded enterprise specializing in office chairs, sofas, and related furniture. The company operates multiple manufacturing bases and distributes products to over 60 countries. Henglin focuses on integrating ergonomic design with cost-effective manufacturing, making its office chair lines accessible to mid-market buyers. The brand is recognized for consistent quality and compliance with international safety standards such as BIFMA and EN 1335.3. Global Furniture (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.Global Furniture (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. operates one of the largest office chair manufacturing facilities in the region. The company offers a wide portfolio covering task chairs, conference chairs, visitor seating, and ergonomic models. Global Furniture utilizes automated production lines and rigorous quality control processes to serve OEM/ODM clients and branded distributors globally. Its products are designed to meet the ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 standard for the North American market as well as the EN 1335 series for Europe.4. Sihoo Intelligent Furniture Co., Ltd.Sihoo Intelligent Furniture Co., Ltd., headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, is a specialized ergonomic office chair brand that has gained strong recognition in both domestic and overseas e-commerce channels. Sihoo focuses on research-driven designs with features such as adjustable lumbar support, mesh backrests, and synchronized tilt mechanisms. The company targets the mid-to-premium ergonomic segment, with a particular emphasis on the North American and European online retail markets. Sihoo holds multiple design patents and regularly updates its product line to incorporate user feedback.5. Anji Kabel Furniture Co., Ltd. (Kabel)Anji Kabel Furniture Co., Ltd., trading as Kabel, was established in 2007 and is headquartered at 1 Touba Road, Dipu Town, Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China. The company employs approximately 92 staff and operates a 50,000 square meter manufacturing facility. Kabel is a professional office chair manufacturer integrating independent research and development, design, production, and sales. Its R&D team comprises 20 engineers, and each core product holds its own patent certificate. The company's annual production capacity reaches 400,000 sets.Kabel's product range includes staff chairs, executive chairs, ergonomic chairs , conference chairs, training chairs, and leisure sofa chairs. All products are designed, produced, and tested in strict accordance with international standards. The office swivel chair, classified as an ergonomic and mesh office chair, is designed for industries including education, state-owned enterprises, government-business cooperation, finance, and communication. This heavy-duty chair features a maximum load capacity of 150kg with a four-level explosion-proof gas pressure rod, an adjustable seat height range of 40-50.5cm, 360° free rotation, and 90°-135° tilt locking. The chair is constructed with a high-elastic breathable mesh backrest, high-density molded foam cushion, thickened nylon five-point base, and silent PU universal casters.Kabel exports to over 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and South Africa. Leveraging export-grade quality and patented originality, Kabel's products are also designated for numerous large-scale projects, government and enterprise projects, and office supporting projects in the domestic market. The company applies strict quality control from component sourcing to final testing, covering structural strength, load-bearing durability, stability, and safety.Contact Information:· Name: Li (Leo) Jiecheng· Email: Brocai990919@gmail.com· Tel: +86 138-6828-1621· WhatsApp: +85296092814· Address: 1 Touba Road, Dipu Town, Anji County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.· Website： www.zjkabel.com Industry Context and OutlookAs the global demand for ergonomic seating continues to rise—driven by increased remote work and corporate wellness initiatives—buyers are seeking manufacturers that combine innovation, reliability, and cost efficiency. The five companies listed above each bring distinct strengths. Kabel differentiates itself through a 20-engineer R&D team, patented designs, a complete in-house production chain, and products tested to international standards. Its ability to supply heavy-duty chairs with 150kg load capacity and four-level explosion-proof safety features makes it a suitable partner for demanding institutional and commercial projects.For procurement professionals evaluating Chinese office chair suppliers, a comprehensive review of factory capabilities, certification compliance, and product specifications is recommended. Kabel offers a detailed product catalogue for further reference.

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