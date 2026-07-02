Office of Administration Holds Ceremony for State Team Member of the Month and Award of Distinction Honorees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The Office of Administration (OA) recognized the efforts of state team members across state agencies today by holding a reception honoring the 2025 State Team Member of the Month, and 2024 and 2025 Award of Distinction recipients at The Millbottom event center in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Kehoe was also in attendance to applaud the efforts of our state workforce who continue to enhance and improve the quality of life for Missourians.

"Our state team members are the backbone of Missouri's success, demonstrating unparalleled dedication and excellence every single day," said Governor Kehoe. "It is an honor to celebrate these outstanding individuals who consistently step up to serve their fellow citizens and make our communities a better place to live, work, and thrive."

The State Team Member of the Month recipients are recognized for providing outstanding service as a state team member for the citizens of Missouri. The Award of Distinction is given to individuals or groups who go above and beyond their normal job duties in the categories of heroism, human relations, innovation, leadership, public service, and safety.

Photos of the ceremony can be found at the Missouri Office of Administration Flickr.

Both the Missouri State Team Member of the Month program and the Missouri State Team Member Award of Distinction program are administered by the Office of Administration.

2025 State Team Member of the Month Honorees

January: Lillian Hinkson, Department of Transportation

February: Jana Justman-Leinweber, Department of Health and Senior Services

March: Corporal Kyle Seabaugh, Department of Public Safety-Missouri State Highway Patrol

April: Cassandra Beaty, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

May: Jennifer Rehmsmeyer, Department of Public Safety-Missouri Veteran’s Commission

June: Rebecca Keasey, Department of Natural Resources

July: Theresa Yount, Department of Social Services

August: Dawn Horn, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

September: Lisa McDonald, Department of Mental Health

October: Rosie Schulte, Department of Natural Resources

November: Cory Boatright, Department of Public Safety-Missouri State Highway Patrol

December: Daniella Hoback, Department of Health and Senior Services

2024 Award of Distinction Honorees

Ellen Haynes, Department of Social Services - Heroism

Makenna Westhusing, Department of Social Services - Human Relations

Shelby Tate, Department of Social Services - Innovation

Andrew White, Department of Mental Health - Leadership

Kelly Ourth, Department of Mental Health - Public Service

Donna Philpot, Department of Transportation – Safety

2025 Award of Distinction Honorees

Julie Teague, Department of Corrections - Heroism

Melissa Hall, Department of Natural Resources - Human Relations

Matthew Petty, Department of Corrections - Innovation

Jessica Martin, Department of Social Services - Leadership

Patricia Hosack, Department of Labor - Public Service

Lawrence “Sonny” Lynch, Department of Corrections - Safety

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Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.