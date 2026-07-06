Bigwave Robotics Establishes a Strong Presence with 'Industrial Physical AI' at Automate 2026

Bigwave Robotics’ booth at Automate 2026, showcasing its robotics automation and Physical AI solutions. Screw Fastening Assembly and Humanoid Encasing Automation Demonstrations Demonstration of Robotic Palletizing and Depalletizing Automation

Secures more than 2,000 on-site customer touchpoints and strong interest from North American manufacturing and logistics companies

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigwave Robotics, an industrial Physical AI specialist, today announced the successful completion of its participation in Automate 2026, North America's largest automation trade show, held at McCormick Place in Chicago from June 22 to 25.

Automate 2026 marked Bigwave Robotics' first official showcase in the U.S. market. Through the exhibition, the company established a strong presence for "Industrial Physical AI" by presenting field-ready robotics automation solutions and its proprietary multi-robot orchestration platform, SOLlink, to North American manufacturing and logistics customers.

During the four-day event, the Bigwave Robotics booth attracted more than 2,000 visitors and on-site customer touchpoints, based on booth scans, customer consultations, and business meetings. The company also secured multiple meaningful sales leads from local U.S. manufacturing and logistics companies, creating a strong foundation for follow-up discussions, site assessments, and potential automation projects.

At Automate 2026, Bigwave Robotics showcased live demonstrations focused on high-demand industrial automation processes, including screw fastening & vision inspection, humanoid sorting, and unstructured vision-based palletizing & depalletizing. Rather than presenting individual robot hardware alone, the company emphasized integrated automation capabilities that connect multiple robots, equipment, process data, and operational workflows within a unified environment.

SOLlink drew particular attention as a key differentiator. The platform enables robots and equipment from different manufacturers to be connected, monitored, and orchestrated within a single operational framework. Visitors showed strong interest in how SOLlink can help improve productivity, operational stability, and real-time visibility across complex industrial sites.

The company believes the response at Automate 2026 validates the strong market competitiveness of its advanced automation technology in the U.S. Currently North American manufacturing and logistics facilities are facing growing automation demand driven by labor shortages, productivity pressures, reshoring trends, and supply chain restructuring. At the same time, many customers require execution-driven automation partners capable of supporting the full process from site diagnosis and solution design to deployment, operation, and maintenance.

"Automate 2026 was a meaningful stage for Bigwave Robotics to directly prove our competitiveness in the U.S. market," said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics. "The strong response from more than 2,000 on-site customer touchpoints and multiple local sales leads demonstrates that our robotics automation capabilities and SOLlink's orchestration technology are highly relevant to North American manufacturing and logistics customers."

"We will continue to convert the customer and partner relationships built at this exhibition into real business opportunities, while expanding Physical AI-based automation solutions that can be deployed in industrial sites across North America," Kim added.

Following Automate 2026, Bigwave Robotics plans to further expand its U.S. customer base and local partner network, with its Michigan-based U.S. entity and local office serving as the company's key regional base. Through this local presence, the company will strengthen close customer engagement, on-site sales activities, and technical support for North American customers and partners. Bigwave Robotics will also continue strengthening its North American business foundation around SOLlink-based multi-robot orchestration solutions, leveraging its automation deployment experience and operational data accumulated across industrial sites in South Korea.

About Bigwave Robotics

Bigwave Robotics is a market-proven automation company serving a diverse clientele from innovative SMEs to global industry leaders such as Samsung, SK, and Hyundai Motor Group. The company delivers scalable, end-to-end automation solutions backed by a trusted industry network of over 50 supplier partnerships. Leveraging insights from more than 100 automation projects annually, Bigwave Robotics offers a rapid 48-hour time-to-value, accelerating projects from quotation to deployment.

Bigwave Robotics at Automate 2026

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