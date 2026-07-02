Saskatchewan Expands Breast Screening Eligibility to 76,000 Women

CANADA, July 2 - Released on July 2, 2026

Women Aged 40+ Now Eligible for BreastCheck Screening Mammograms

Saskatchewan has reached the fourth and final phase of lowering the eligibility age for routine breast screening. As of July 1, 2026, women aged 40 and older can now book a screening mammogram through the BreastCheck program.

"Our government is delivering on our commitment to expand mammogram eligibility by offering approximately 76,000 more women the ability to access vital breast health screening services," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The lowering of the screening age from 50 to 40 years of age over the past 18 months is putting patients first by ensuring more women across Saskatchewan can receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

This milestone completes a phased approach that began in January 2025, with the eligibility age gradually lowered to now include women aged 40 to 43.

Expanding eligibility enables more women to participate in regular screening, which supports earlier detection. In Saskatchewan, about 75 per cent of breast cancers are found at an early stage through routine BreastCheck screening mammograms.

"This final phase opens the door for more women in Saskatchewan to take part in breast screening starting at age 40," Saskatchewan Cancer Agency Population Health, Quality and Research Vice President Karen Efthimiou said. "Regular screening is an important way to look after your health, as it can detect changes early, often before symptoms develop. We encourage women to book their first screening mammogram and make it part of their routine care."

"Every woman deserves to know that her health matters and that our health system is working for her," Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Clinical and Support Services Vice President Kevin Hare said. "By opening breast screening to women starting at age 40, more individuals can take an active role in decisions regarding their breast health and participate in early detection. The women in our communities deserve nothing less, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is proud to be part of making that happen."

A screening mammogram is a low-dose X-ray of breast tissue that plays an important role in finding breast cancer early. Women can call to book an appointment without a referral from a health care provider if they are of the appropriate age at the time of booking and meet the following eligibility criteria:

Have no breast symptoms, such as lumps, bloody nipple discharge or skin changes;

Do not have breast implants;

Are not in active follow-up for breast cancer; and

Have been breast cancer-free for the last five years.

Most women are encouraged to undergo a screening mammogram every two years.

Eligible women can have a screening mammogram at any of the eight designated screening locations throughout Saskatchewan. Additionally, two Mobile Mammography Units travel to rural and northern communities in the province.

It is important to note that BreastCheck screening mammograms are routine examinations intended for women with no breast symptoms, while diagnostic mammograms, which are not provided by BreastCheck, are meant for those experiencing breast symptoms. Diagnostic mammograms must be booked at a diagnostic centre following a referral from a health care provider.

Women who have concerns or experience symptoms, regardless of age, should speak with a health care provider or visit a walk-in clinic for further guidance.

To book a BreastCheck screening mammogram, call 1-855-584-8228. To learn more, visit: saskcancer.ca/BreastCheck.

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