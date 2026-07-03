Italian and Peruvian Commanding Officers reunite for the first time in 19 years after graduating the Italian Naval Academy

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 07.02.2026

The sea unites what the land divides. RIMPAC 2026 has reunited two Naval officers after they first met 19 years ago.

In 2002 in the Italian port city of Livorno on the west coast of Tuscany, Midshipman Eder Arnaldo Suclla Ardiles, from the Peruvian Navy joined the Italian Naval Academy as part of an international training program. Also attending the program was Midshipman Antonio Bufis from the Italian Navy. The two officers went on to graduate in 2007.

19 years later, against the backdrop of Exercise RIMPAC 2026, those bonds proved as strong as ever. Having risen through the ranks, Commander Bufis, now has command of ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere, and Commander Suclla Ardiles is serving on the RIMPAC staff.

RIMPAC 2026, the world's largest international maritime exercise, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The reunion of Cmdr. Bufis and Cmdr. Suclla Ardiles demonstrates the true meaning of international naval cooperation and the enduring value of cooperation among nations. The professional and personal bonds forged between sailors and officers often reveals itself many years later, strengthening mutual understanding, trust, and friendship.

“Meeting Eder again after 19 years was genuinely special,” Cmdr. Bufis said. “Although our careers have taken us to different parts of the world, the values and friendships we built together at the Naval Academy has endured. Seeing each other again here at RIMPAC is a reminder that the sea connects people and nations in ways that last a lifetime.”

These meetings stand as a powerful reminder that international cooperation extends far beyond operational activities and training. It builds lasting relationships between people, reinforces mutual trust between allied and partner navies, and contributes to a shared commitment to maritime security and stability.

Cmdr. Bufis said the greatest highlight of RIMPAC so far has been the opportunity to train and operate alongside so many partner navies.

“RIMPAC is much more than an exercise, it’s a unique opportunity to strengthen interoperability, exchange professional experience, and build the trust that underpins maritime security. And, of course, Hawaii provides an exceptional setting to bring all of this together.”