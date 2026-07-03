FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY MOCKUMENTARY FEATURE 'THE NATION'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Native American-themed mockumentary feature THE NATION -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on July 3, 2026

Native American-Themed Comedy Mockumentary Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on July 3, 2026

I'm very proud of the THE NATION. Conway Kootenay is a comic genius. The film is funny, touching and smart. It'll make you laugh and ask questions at the same time. A joy to make and be part of.” — Filmmaker Aaron James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Native American-themed mockumentary feature THE NATION -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on July 3, 2026.

THE NATION follows the unconventional Chief Chucky Ribbonleg of the Deep Lake First Nation. Empowered by casino and oil revenues, Chucky decides he will no longer comply with the arbitrary laws imposed by the Canadian government. Instead, he takes the concept of sovereignty to the absolute limit and declares Deep Lake a fully independent nation, creating and enforcing his own laws. A documentary film crew captures the bureaucratic nightmare that follows. Chucky's radical decision creates a massive ripple effect across the nation's administrative staff. At the center of the chaos is Chucky's no-nonsense sister, Monica Leprete, who serves as the National Director for the Regional Education Nourishment Centre. The cameras follow a colorful array of community members as they attempt to navigate their newly sovereign landscape. This eccentric ensemble features Sarge, the town's laissez-faire sheriff; Sammy, a liquor-bootlegging border guard; Jill, Monica's energetic assistant and Sarge's partner in crime; and Vanessa, the Chief's incredibly stoic accountant.

Written and directed by Aaron James, THE NATION was produced by James, Mariah Janvier, Mia Dixon and James Blackman. Featured actors include: Conway Kootenay (‘Chief Chucky Ribbonleg’), Brett Mooswa (‘Sammy’), Mia Dixon (‘Jill Houle’), Aaron James (‘Sarge’), Kelly Orr (‘Monica’) and Kristen Minoose (‘Vanessa’).

“I'm very proud of the THE NATION - never quite seen anything like it,” said filmmaker Aaron James. “Conway Kootenay is a comic genius. The film is funny, touching and smart. The satire lands. It'll make you laugh and ask questions at the same time. Outstanding cast and crew, this was a joy to make and be part of.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE NATION directly with the filmmakers.

THE NATION info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt38070652/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - THE NATION (2026)

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